Such facilities include research and development of medicines & devices, i.e. pre-discovery, CMS, preclinical research, clinical trials, post-marketing monitoring, and laboratory facilities.



Through globalization and rapid technological advancements enable many biotech and pharmaceutical companies to outsource their research production to many contract research organizations. In addition, investments by many main players in various clinical & non-clinical research activities outsourced by many contract research organizations services that aid in cost-effective production product options would propel the growth of the global market for CRO services over the forecast period.



Healthcare project management helps companies improve and function more efficiently in several ways. Perhaps the greatest advantage of hospital project management is that it can minimize the possibility of litigation that prevails for every organization in healthcare. Step by step establishing processes removes as many adverse results as possible. Managing a project aligns money with the operation. In other words, it guarantees at various points of a project that you have the money for your efforts. You’ll know, for example, if you have the budget to start a project. As and when additional costs occur, it is important to have a mechanism in place to update the budget and re-prioritize as appropriate.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Service Type, the market is segmented into Clinical Research Services, Early Phase Development, Laboratory Services and Consulting Services. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes. Based on Therapeutic Area, the market is segmented into Oncology, CNS Disorder, Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Other therapeutic areas. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are partnerships and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, ICON PLC, Dassault Systemes SE, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, IQVIA Holdings, Inc., and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Healthcare CRO Services Market. Companies such as Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc., Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd., Parexel International Corporation, and Syneos Health, Inc., and GVK Biosciences Private Limited are some of the key innovators in Healthcare CRO Services Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IQVIA Holdings, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance, Inc.), Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc., Parexel International Corporation (Pamplona Capital Management), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., ICON PLC, Dassault Systemes SE (Medidata Solutions, Inc.), Syneos Health, Inc., Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd., and GVK Biosciences Private Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Healthcare CRO Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: Medidata signed an agreement with Medpace Inc. for integrating Medidata Rave Imaging with Medpace’s imaging systems and workflow. The combination would create a seamless platform for capturing, managing, analyzing, and storing images and imaging data for clinical trials.



Jan-2020: Aragen Bioscience, Inc, a subsidiary unit of GVK BIO collaborated with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (Serum), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Following the collaboration, the companies would develop multiple stable cell lines for supporting Serum’s HIV program.



Dec-2019: Paerxel International signed an agreement with Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company. The agreement was aimed at Clinical Development Services. Parexel’s Biotech division would conduct a Phase 1 study for evaluating the bioavailability of TABMELT technology and provide regulatory support for Vivera’s IND process.



Nov-2019: Syneos Health signed a partnership agreement with AiCure, an AI and advanced data analytics company. The partnership drives faster and smarter trials for optimizing patient engagement.



Oct-2019: Parexel came into partnership with Datavant, a company that provides solutions for helping institutions protect, match, and share health data. The partnership was aimed to connect real-world data across the clinical trials Parexel conducts.



Sep-2019: Parexel announced partnership with three prominent healthcare institutions: PKUCare Luzhong Hospital, West China Medical Center, and Shanghai Xuhui Central Hospital. The partnership would deliver an enhanced level of support for customers conducting Phase I studies in China.



Aug-2019: Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) collaborated with Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The collaboration was focused on developing HBM’s innovative therapeutics in the fields of oncology and immunology.



Aug-2019: Evidera, a business of Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) teamed up with Clinical Study Support, Inc. (CSS), a subsidiary of Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. (SNBL). The collaboration aimed to broaden the capabilities of both organizations for providing more robust consulting and analytical capabilities and creating a more complete geographic customer solution for clinical, real-world and patient-centered research.



Jul-2019: Medidata teamed up with Catalyst Clinical Research following which the latter company chose the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud for its one-platform approach to clinical trials. Catalyst aims to offer a data-driven, state-of-the-art unified clinical platform as it launches its new CRO full-service managed solutions business in addition to its flagship resourcing and FSP businesses.



Jul-2019: GVK BIO teamed up with BE Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BE Inc), a company that develops, manufactures, and markets complex and critical injectable products. Under this partnership, GVK BIO would develop a certain set of injectable products for BE Inc. The aim of the collaboration is the successful regulatory submissions and marketing authorizations for the products in the US, Europe, and RoW markets.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: ICON took over Symphony Clinical Research, a global leader in clinical research. The acquisition enabled the company in minimizing travel burden for patients by providing them access to clinical research studies that they have otherwise not been able to participate in.



Sep-2019: Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES), a business of Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) took over the clinical research site business of Bioclinica. The acquisition expanded AES’ global foothold and its leadership position in patient access and site conduct.



May-2019: Evidera, a business of Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Medimix International, a global technology company providing real-world evidence (RWE) insights and information to the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medical device industries. The acquisition would enable the former company in providing its customers with enhanced technology solutions, real-world data, and access to health care providers.



May-2019: ICON announced the acquisition of a majority stake in MeDiNova Research, a site network with research sites in key markets in Europe and Africa. The acquisition enhanced the former company’s patient recruitment capabilities in EMEA and complemented its site network in the US, PMG Research.



May-2019: Pharmaron acquired a majority stake in CR Medicon Holding Inc. (together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nanjing CR Medicon Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. “CR Medicon”), a clinical CRO based in Nanjing, China. The acquisition aimed to expand the clinical development services.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: IQVIA launched Avacare Clinical Research Network, a technology-based global site network. This network opens opportunities for more clinical trials at experienced clinical and research sites. Avacare’s unique analytical tools help sites in Avacare’s network in matching patients to clinical trials faster and more effectively.



Jan-2020: LabCorp and Covance introduced Extensive Preclinical, Clinical and Post-Approval Cell, and Gene Therapy Development. These solutions would minimize time and risk for sponsors at each phase and across the full continuum of their therapy development needs in one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.



Aug-2019: IQVIA unveiled the IQVIA Patient Portal, a global web-based solution built on a leading health cloud platform. The portal allows increases in clinical trial patient recruitment, engagement, and retention by ensuring transparency and collaboration before, during, and, after a clinical study.



Aug-2019: Laboratory Corporation announced that its Covance Drug Development arm launched a laboratory solution within its functional service provider (FSPx) portfolio. This new laboratory data management FSPx would serve to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.



May-2019: ICON launched a web-based patient engagement platform. The platform provides patients with study-specific information and connectivity with the nearest investigative site.



Feb-2019: IQVIA introduced IQVIA Biotech and its new approach for delivering tailored clinical and commercial solutions for small biotech and biopharma companies. This approach would provide simplified operating procedures, specialized teams, and services for offering a more agile way for innovators to reach their drug development and commercialization milestones.



Feb-2019: LabCorp released the DoseASSURE, a new assay in its therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM). The new Certolizumab Concentration and Anti-Certolizumab Antibody DoseASSURE CTZ assay help the physicians in monitoring individual drug response for patients who are on Certolizumab, a biologic drug used for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.



Jan-2019: IQVIA released two new capabilities for supporting clinical teams in more easily and quickly sharing cross-trial training materials and safety notifications.



