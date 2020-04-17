Commack, NY, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, is proud to update its shareholders:



Dear Shareholders:

RE: Merger

As we previously shared via our Corporate Twitter account, The Covid-19 Pandemic had a direct impact on the timeline of the negotiations and pending transaction with the Private Equity represented Merger Candidate. Throughout this unfortunate pause we continued to coordinate with our advisors and representation of all parties involved to assure the opportunity would remain active moving forward.

We are pleased to announce the process has been restarted with a target date to have a Letter of Intent (LOI) secured on or before May 29th with closing of the transaction before the end of June. The adjusted timeline is at the request of the Merger Candidate so as to secure two final agreements prior to the transaction. The Covid-19 situation that has impacted the world has ironically created an opportunity to restart the process sooner than was anticipated as Global M&A for the most part had been suspended.

RE: Dividend

With the transaction process being reinitiated we are pleased to announce that the previously announced dividend will be finalized in the coming days. We expect to have a formal announcement regarding calculations and shareholder minimums to participate next week.

RE: Communication

The Board of Directors and Advisors are committed to transparency and appreciate the email requests for more information regarding potential merger candidates, confirmation of timelines, etc. We respectfully request that shareholders be patient during this last stretch as we cannot acknowledge anything more than has been communicated via our official twitter account or Press Release. It’s in the best interest of all shareholders that this final phase of the process remain highly confidential to protect the integrity of the transaction.

We once again want to assure our shareholders that the organization is committed to a transaction that will maximize shareholder value and that is the primary focus of all our activities.

