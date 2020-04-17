New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Sanitizer Market By Product Types, End-user, Sales Channels By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885915/?utm_source=GNW

Global sales of hand sanitizers have been significantly growing over the years, and the market is driven due to the growing awareness among the consumers over the need for hygiene which would prevent the spread of contagious diseases. Periodic outbreak of Avian flu, Swine flu, and SARS, Ebola virus disease (EVD) epidemic in the Western Africa has been a major factor in driving the demand for hand sanitizers, globally.



Due to shifts in customer preference to convenient hygiene products, the global hand sanitizer market is experiencing a significant growth in the present scenario. The global marketplace is experiencing a high demand for health and wellness items like sanitizers, floor cleaning items, and other cleaning products that compress the effect of infectious diseases such as COVID-19—a global pandemic experienced by nearly all countries — and others. The COVID-19 outbreak, commonly referred to as coronavirus in the year 2020, has boosted the global sale of hand sanitizers. Increasing hand hygiene awareness is experiencing a positive effect in curbing nosocomial infections.



Gel hand sanitizer is likely to continue to drive significant sales growth in the hand sanitizer industry because it is readily accessible from general stores to supermarkets through the aisles of different stores. Therefore, to efficiently remove germs, gel hand sanitizer takes comparatively less time. Over the forecast period, however, foam hand sanitizer is expected to gain momentum in the manual sanitizer industry. Upon application, the foam hand sanitizer immediately clings to the hand and is comparatively smaller compared to the spray, liquid, gel and other hand sanitizer. All of these factors make foam hand sanitizer a customer’s preferred option. Time consuming and readily available aspects will continue to drive an exponential pace in the growth of the hand sanitizer market.



Based on Product Types, the market is segmented into Gel, Spray, Foam, and Others. Based on End-User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Hotels & Restaurants, Residential, and Others. Based on Sales Channels, the market is segmented into Departmental Store & Supermarkets and Distribution Agencies, Pharmacies, Online Store, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, 3M Company, Sanofi S.A., The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever Plc., GOJO Industries, Inc., L Brands, Inc. (Bath & Body Works, LLC), S.C.Johnson and Son, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Types



• Gel



• Spray



• Foam



• Others



By End-User



• Hospitals



• Hotels & Restaurants



• Residential



• Others



By Sales Channels



• Departmental Store & Supermarkets



• Pharmacies



• Online Store



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• 3M Company



• Sanofi S.A.



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Unilever PLC



• GOJO Industries, Inc.



• L Brands, Inc. (Bath & Body Works, LLC)



• S.C.Johnson and Son, Inc.



• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



• Kimberly-Clark Corporation



