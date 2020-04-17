New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Alarm and Detection Market By Product By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885914/?utm_source=GNW

A key factor that influences the proliferation of this industry is the implementation of stringent fire safety regulations laid down by governments across regions. Also, other factors like growing smart city projects and an increased awareness regarding safety and security are expected to provide a boost to the overall market.



A wide range of factors are impacting the sustainability of fire alarm and detection market growth. One of these factors includes an increasing demand for advanced smoke detection systems for industries vulnerable to fire. Such industries are energy and power, petrochemical, oil and gas exploration, manufacturing, utilities, mining, construction, and automotive. As the world population keeps growing, large numbers of people are moving to urban areas. The paradigm of smart cities has progressed to improve the standard of living to handle this large-scale urbanization. Incorporating fire alarm and detection technology into smart cities is one such progressive approach that helps protect people.



The fire safety industry has stepped up its efforts to increase the stringency of safety standards and codes. Various supply chain members have been compelled to build smart components and robust technologies, such as wireless and addressable channels. The technologically advanced regions like North America and Europe, have witnessed a rising demand for smoke alarm and detection systems. This has been possible because of the strict enforcement of fire prevention codes and regulations, which are expected to accelerate the growth pattern in the next few years.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fire Detectors and Fire Alarm. Fire detectors are further segmented into Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors and Flame Detectors. Fire Alarm segment is further bifurcated into Audible Alarms, Visual Alarms and Manual Call-points. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial and Residential. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and Siemens AG are the forerunners in the Fire Alarm and Detection Market. Companies such as Halma PLC, Hochiki Corporation, and Napco Security Technologies, Inc., and Gentex Corporation are some of the key innovators in Fire Alarm and Detection Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, United Technologies Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Siemens AG, Halma PLC, Hochiki Corporation, Napco Security Technologies, Inc., and Gentex Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Fire Alarm and Detection Market



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2020: Napco Security launched iSecure Complete Cellular Alarm Systems. iSecure system has been designed for helping the security professionals to be more competitive, adding more residential accounts and new RMR, while offering the professional-grade security systems, remote Smart App & notification alerts.



May-2019: Kidde, a UTC Company unveiled the new Kidde smoke alarms. These alarms utilize Kidde’s TruSense sensor and have been designed for reducing the common cooking nuisance alarms and responding faster to different types of fire.



Jul-2018: Eaton made enhancements to its Wheelock Exceder LED3 technology through adding new high candela, low-frequency sounder strobes for sleeping areas. The candela has been designed for fulfilling both the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) fire alarm and carbon monoxide 520 Hertz (Hz) code requirements for sleeping areas.



Mar-2018: Honeywell extended its Fire-Lite addressable fire alarm control panels by launching the ES-50X and ES-200X &endash, two new fire alarm control panels. These panels provide more alternatives to the safety professionals for designing small to medium-sized fire systems.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jan-2020: Halma acquired 70 percent shares of FireMate Software Pty. Ltd., a company engaged in providing cloud-based fire protection maintenance software to fire contractors. The acquisition aims at expanding the infrastructure safety business of Halma.



Jun-2019: Halma signed an agreement to acquire Ampac Group, a leading fire and evacuation systems supplier in Australian and New Zealand. The acquisition expanded the former company’s fire detection businesses and its geographic foothold to New Zealand and Australia.



Mar-2019: Honeywell announced that it has acquired SCAME Sistemi, a provider of industrial SIL-rated fire alarm and gas control equipment. Jointly, the companies aimed to provide a complete range of fire and gas safety solutions for fulfilling the demands of global industrial and infrastructure facilities.



Oct-2018: Halma took over Limotec bvba, a company engaged in designing and manufacturing of fire control panel. The acquisition enabled the company in expanding its foothold to Brazil and enhanced its fire system offering.



Dec-2017: Halma announced the acquisition of Argus Security, a manufacturer of wireless fire safety systems, and its UK-based distributor, Sterling Safety Systems. The acquisition provided new distribution channels to Halma and also broadened its wireless fire safety portfolio.



Apr-2017: Hochiki Europe (UK) Limited completed the acquisition of Device and Electronic Systems (DES Srl), a fire and security product distributor. The acquisition enabled the former company in expanding the DES distribution channels and increasing its business in the Italian market.



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2018: Napco Security collaborated with Verizon Communications, a telecommunications company. Through this collaboration, the former company’s FireLink Integrated 8 to 32Pt Fire Alarm Control Panel would be available in an LTE sole path model, FL-32FACP-LTEVS, Connected by Verizon LTE Service.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Fire Detectors



o Smoke Detectors



o Heat Detectors



o Flame Detectors



• Fire Alarm



o Audible Alarms



o Visual Alarms



o Manual Call-points



By End User



• Commercial



• Industrial



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• United Technologies Corporation



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Siemens AG



• Halma PLC



• Hochiki Corporation



• Napco Security Technologies, Inc.



• Gentex Corporation



