Disposable endoscopes provide single-time use facilities and do not require sterilization or cleaning procedures that nullify contamination chances. The European Union sponsored a project called ’Design of a Disposable Use Endoscopy Tool’ (DUET) in 2014. It focused on researching and designing single-use endoscopes to mitigate contamination scenarios. A research conducted by the Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) revealed that, in 2016, five reusable uteroscopes detected gram-positive bacterial contamination.



The global demand for disposable endoscopes is driven by an increased rate of nosocomial infections due to the use of contaminated or tainted endoscopes and recent technical developments in the endoscope field. A wide range of factors contributes to the growth of the disposable endoscopes market. These include an increase in global demand for cost-effective endoscopy procedures, a rise in US Food and Drug Administration approvals, and enhancement of favourable government legislation on disposable endoscopes. In addition, an increase in people’s understanding of infection induced by infected reusable endoscopes, an increase in health care spending and an increase in the incidence of acquired healthcare-associated infections propel the global demand for disposable endoscopes.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bronchoscopy, GI endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Urologic endoscopy, Arthroscopy and Others. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Centers, Clinics and Hospitals. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ambu A/S, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), AirStrip Technologies, Inc., Parburch Medical Developments Ltd., OBP Medical Corporation, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Timesco Healthcare Ltd., and SunMed, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Disposable Endoscopes Market



Jun-2019: Boston Scientific opened a new facility at its Galway campus in Ballybrit. The new facility is a three storey building that would have an industry-leading Equipment Technology Centre.



Jun-2019: SunMed came into partnership with Global Pediatric Surgical Technology and Education Project (GP STEP). The partnership was focused on distributing affordable surgical equipment to pediatric surgeons around the world.



May-2019: Ambu A/S signed partnership agreement with Cook Medical. Following this partnership, Cook would distribute Ambu’s single-use, disposable duodenoscope in the U.S., following FDA clearance.



Mar-2018: Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of EMcision, a medical device company. The acquisition expanded its range of medical devices in the field of minimally invasive endoluminal procedures.



Nov-2017: Flexicare acquired Medisize B.V., a manufacturer specializing in the supply and distribution of a wide range of respiratory and anaesthesia products. The acquisition enabled the company in expanding its foothold in mainland Europe supported by the Medisize sales and distribution networks in three European geographies.



Oct-2017: Ambu took over Invendo Medical along with its single-use endoscope business. The acquisition enhanced the capability of Ambu in developing endoscopy for airway procedures.



May-2017: OBP Medical launched a new extra-small size and first-in-market extra-large size of its OfficeSPEC and ER-SPEC vaginal specula. This tool has been used by physicians for pelvic exams or procedures requiring visualization of the vaginal cavity.



Nov-2016: Boston Scientific took over LumenR system, a tissue retractor that remains in development. Through this acquisition, Boston has broadened its gastrointestinal (GI) business.



Nov-2016: Boston Scientific acquired EndoChoice Holdings Inc. for strengthening its endoscopy business.



May-2016: Flexicare opened a new State-of-Art Centre for medical training and product testing at Flexicare’s HQ in South Wales. The Centre has been named as The Bill Mapleson Centre. This center would provide Laboratory Facilities for equipment development and independent testing in a purpose built physics laboratory.



July-2015: OBP Medical introduced the ONETRAC family of fully disposable surgical retractors. This series provides a built-in, single-use LED light source. It is an entirely disposable device, which provides enhanced functionality and ease of use for physicians and surgeons during procedures that require illumination.



