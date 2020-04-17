NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of FNKO, NMHLY, and NCLH. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/20/2020-03/12/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

NMC Health PLC (OTC BB: NMHLY)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/13/2016-03/10/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls and risk management; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed and extensive related party and de facto related party transactions; (3) NMC's debts were significantly understated and obfuscated; (4) NMC's cash-on-hand figures were overstated; (5) NMC's principal shareholders were not accurately reporting or accounting their interests or stakes in the Company; (6) NMC did not review or know their principal shareholders interests or stakes in the Company; (7) consequently, the Company was not enforcing its Relationship Agreement with the principal shareholders; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)

CLASS PERIOD: 10/31/2019 - 03/05/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a write down for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

