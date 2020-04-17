New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market By Applications By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885912/?utm_source=GNW

Novel possible explanations are under intensive research of both neurological and psychological conditions.



Fundamental innovations have been made in DBS technology, including preoperative and intraoperative imaging, surgical methods and procedures, and upgrades to equipment. DBS has also improved knowledge of human electrophysiology and network interactions, in addition to offering important clinical benefits and enhancing quality of life. Despite the importance of DBS, the goal of future technologies should be to develop less invasive techniques and achieve not only improvement of symptoms but modification of curative diseases.



Potential advantages of deep brain stimulation tools, such as long-term effectiveness and improved postoperative outcome control, are expected to drive market growth in deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, these advances help clinical researchers use deep brain stimulation devices in the treatment of certain neurological conditions in investigational efficacy trials. These primary factors are expected to increase demand over the forecast period for deep brain stimulation devices.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Dystonia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Other Applications. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Neurological Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospital and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., NeuroPace, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics, Inc., and Fisher Wallace Laboratories, Inc.



Jun-2019: Aleva Neurotherapeutics signed an agreement with DIXI Holding Le Locle SA. Together, the companies established Adept Neuro SA, a Joint Venture company. The Joint venture aims to develop a new generation of Stereo-Electro-Encephalo-Graphie (SEEG) electrodes.



Jun-2019: Neuronetics teamed up with Teijin Pharma Limited, the core company of the Teijin Group’s healthcare business. Following the collaboration, Teijin sells NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) in Japan.



May-2019: Abbott came into partnership with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The partnership was aimed at developing unique insights and driving the application of neurostimulation therapies. The partnership would provide the latter company’s neuroscience research initiative BRAIN access to Abbott’s neuromodulation technologies.



Feb-2016: Aleva Neurotherapeutics signed an agreement with Greatbatch Ltd., a manufacturer of medical products. Following the agreement, the latter company’s design and development team QiG Group provides the former company access to its unique implantable neurostimulation platform.



Oct-2019: Medtronic launched Activa Programming, a new system. The system enables the patients in managing their deep brain stimulation (DBS) treatments at home using a dedicated and customized Samsung smartphone.



Jan-2019: Boston Scientific introduced the Vercise Primary Cell (PC) and Vercise Gevia Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems. The systems feature the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead. The systems have the technology that enables the physicians in controlling the range, shape, position, and direction of electrical stimulation to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) through highly-personalized therapy.



Sep-2018: Boston Scientific released the GUIDE XT System for visualization of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) in Europe. The system uses patient-specific anatomy and stimulation field modeling. This technology delivers 3-D image planning capability to physicians and when used with the Vercise DBS Systems, helps the physicians in personalizing and optimizing the DBS treatment.



Jun-2018: NeuroPace introduced its NextGen RNS System for the treatment of refractory epilepsy. It is a type of brain-computer interface, which treats seizures through continuously monitoring brain waves, recognizing each patient’s unique “seizure onset fingerprint,” and automatically responding with imperceptible electrical pulses before seizures occur.



Jan-2020: Medtronic announced the CE mark for its Percept PC neurostimulator. This is a Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system with BrainSense technology. The system can sense and record brain signals while offering therapy to patients with neurologic disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease.



Jan-2020: Abbott Laboratories got approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Infinity Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. This system would be used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The system would enable targeting a specific area of the brain known as the internal globus pallidus (GPi) for improving the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease not controlled by medication.



Dec-2019: Aleva Neurotherapeutics got a CE mark for its directSTIM Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The DBS system enables accurate steering of current towards the desired structural area for increasing the effectiveness of DBS and reducing the potential side effects.



Aug-2018: Abbott announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for an over-the-air software upgrade for all currently implanted Infinity DBS systems. The system provides magnetic resonance (MR)-conditional labeling and innovative features.



