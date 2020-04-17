SEATTLE, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining floatation chemicals are products that are widely used in the mining industry for extracting minerals such as iron, gold, copper, and silver by using a flotation process. The flotation process is widely used in the separation of minerals from ores in the mining industry as it is economical in nature. The flotation process involves the process of aeration of minerals in the presence of flotation reagents that help in the attachments of air bubbles to the selected minerals. Some of the mining flotation chemicals are dispersants, activators, collectors, flocculants, and depressants. The use of froth floatation has improved the recovery of valuable minerals. The global mining flotation market is estimated to account for US$ 14.0 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for metals such as cobalt and lithium from the automotive industry for the manufacturing of batteries is expected to fuel the market growth of the mining flotation chemicals. The growing production of an electric vehicle is further expected to accelerate the market growth of mining flotation chemicals. According to a report published by Electrek, in 2019, electric car sales increased by 3% to about 1.2 million in China.

The growing production of minerals is expected to propel the market growth of mining floatation chemicals. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, in 2019, the mineral production stood at US$ 9.48 billion. Moreover, the production of iron ore in 2019 stood at 187.60 million tons. Furthermore, the country is the 3rd largest steel producer with a production of 101.4 million tons of crude steel in 2017.

Market Opportunities

Growing oil &gas exploration activities due to rising demand for petroleum-based product cosmetic and construction industry is projected to offer lucrative opportunity over the forecast period. Moreover, economic development has further raised the demand for energy which is again boosting mining activities thus propelling the market growth of mining flotation chemicals.

The growing usage of mining flotation chemicals in coal mining activities is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for energy due to urbanization and economic development across emerging regions is further projected to augment the market growth of the mining flotation chemicals.

Key Takeaways:

On the basis of ore type, sulphide ore segment held dominant position in the global mining flotation chemicals market in 2019, accounting for 67.1% share in terms of value, followed by non-sulphide ore. Sulphide ore dominated the global mining floatation chemicals market in 2019 as the sulphide ores are further used for extracting various minerals such as nickel, cobalt and copper, among others.

On the basis of chemical type, collectors segment held dominant position in the global mining flotation chemicals market in 2019, accounting for 28.7% share in terms of value, followed by flocculants, frothers, and depressants, among others. Collectors are chemicals that selectively bind to the surface of target minerals and thereby impart hydrophobicity to the mineral particles. This is a necessary condition for air bubble attachment and collectors are therefore used for the flotation of sulphide minerals such as copper, gold, lead, zinc and nickel, among others.

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global mining flotation chemicals market in 2019, accounting for 33.7% share in terms of value, followed North America, and Middle East and Africa, among others. Asia Pacific is expected to constitute for the highest share in the mining flotation chemicals market owing to the rising construction industry in this region. For instance, according to the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore Government, the demand for construction in Singapore, in terms of value is estimated to increase between US$ 27 billion to US$ 32 billion during the forecast period 2020 to 2023. Besides public sector is anticipated to grant and contribute US$ 16 billion to US$ 20 billion per year during 2020 to 2023 period.

Competitive Section:

Company names

BASF SEHuntsman Corporation Air Products and Chemicals, Inc Cytec Industries Inc. Cheminova A/S Clariant AG Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Kemira Oyj Nasaco International LLC Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

By Ore Type

Sulfide Ore

Non-Sulphide Ore

By Chemical Type

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

Others

By Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

