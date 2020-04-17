New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Acquisition System Market By Component By Application By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885911/?utm_source=GNW

The data acquisition system consists of hardware modules, including sensors and a programmable software computer. The hardware part of the DAQ serves as an interface between the signal and the PC. DAQ systems gather data from instruments and sensors connected to devices at various industrial sites and relay this data to a central monitoring and control facility.



Data Acquisition System Market size will record significant returns from 2019 to 2025, powered by increased adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT), increased demand for smart factory solutions, and accelerated evolution of Industry 4.0. Another factor driving market growth is the rise in the adoption of industrial automation technologies. The growing emphasis on monitoring the status of assets in manufacturing companies in order to cope with rising competition in the manufacturing sector and boost financial performance. Through closely analyzing the quality of manufacturing operations would also help business growth in the data acquisition system. The need for remote monitoring of data, regardless of time and place, also plays a key role in the development of data acquisition systems.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019. The declining trend in market sizes is expected to not only sustains but will also amplify itself in year 2020 hugely disturbing the economies worldwide.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Research & Analysis, Manufacturing & Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Aerospace Defense & Government Services, Energy, Automotive, Wireless Communication & Infrastructure and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market. Companies such as Fortive Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Ametek, Inc., General Electric (GE) Co., National Instrument Corporation, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Ametek, Inc., Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE) Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Keysight Technologies, Inc., and National Instruments Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: Keysight teamed up with MIT for Quantum Engineering. This collaboration was focused on enriching the establishment of a new 64-qubit quantum computing lab.



Dec-2019: Siemens Digital Industries Software signed an OEM agreement with PRODERA, a renowned provider of equipment for modal testing of aircraft structures. Through this agreement, the latter company would be able to provide Siemens data acquisition, control and analysis systems based on Simcenter SCADAS hardware and Simcenter Testlab software together with PRODERA shakers and suspension systems for aircraft ground vibration testing (GVT).



Nov-2019: Siemens signed an agreement with Taoyuan Airport in Taiwan. Following the agreement, the former company began delivering signaling and communications systems to Taoyuan Airport.



Nov-2019: Rockwell Automation signed an agreement with Accenture, a multinational professional services company. Together, Rockwell Automation and Accenture’s Industry X.0 would develop a digital offering for helping the industrial clients in moving further from the existing manufacturing solutions.



May-2019: National Instruments signed an agreement with OPAL-RT, a company engaged in the development of PC/FPGA-based real-time simulators, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing equipment and Rapid Control Prototyping (RCP) systems. The agreement was aimed at increasing the production of hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation technologies for the automotive market.



Jan-2019: Keysight came into partnership with Cogiscan, the leading Track, Trace and Control (TTC) solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry. The partnership was aimed at addressing the challenges and gaps in data acquisition and collection across the entire electronics PCBA manufacturing process.



Nov-2018: Schneider Electric announced partnership with RMSI North America, an IT services company providing geospatial and software solutions. Following this partnership, RMSI’s data solutions and migration expertise provide customers with a better option for their data needs.



Jun-2018: Ametek announced that its Multi-Engine Data Concentrator (MEDC) has been selected by L3 Aerospace Systems for its RC-135 aircraft upgrade program.



Mar-2018: Ametek Power and Data Systems (PDS), a business unit of AMETEK Aerospace and Defense signed an agreement with AAR’s OEM Aftermarket Solutions group. The business unit selected AAR as the exclusive global aerospace aftermarket distributor to support commercial, regional transport, and helicopter markets. The products covered under the agreement include power distribution units, data acquisition units, and bus protocol converters among various others.



Feb-2018: Ametek’s Power and Data Systems (PDS) business unit collaborated with Aero Vodochody, the largest aerospace company in the Czech Republic. Following the collaboration, the former company commenced providing a starter generator and associated generator control unit for Aero’s next-generation L-39NG jet trainer and light attack aircraft.



Jan-2018: Yokogawa Middle East & Africa B.S.C., a subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric signed an agreement with state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO). Under this agreement, the former company planned to replace the management and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems at two central grid control centers, which manages and controls the flow of gas.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: Rockwell Automation acquired MESTECH Services, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Systems / Manufacturing Operations Management, digital solutions consulting, and systems integration services. The acquisition expanded its capabilities in growing Information Solutions and Connected Services and accelerated Rockwell’s ability in helping its customers in executing digital transformation initiatives.



Jul-2019: Fluke, a subsidiary of Fortive Corporation completed the acquisition of PRUFTECHNIK, a market leader in precision laser shaft alignment, condition monitoring, and non-destructive testing. The acquisition enabled the company to help its customers in keeping their equipment in an optimum operating condition.



Jul-2019: Emerson acquired Zedi’s software and automation businesses. Following the acquisition, Zedi’s cloud supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform will be added to Emerson and it would help oil and gas producers in increasing production and reducing the operating costs through cloud-based monitoring, control, and optimization.



Jun-2019: Industrial Scientific, a subsidiary of Fortive Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software. Through this acquisition, Fortive has been offering connected environmental, health and safety, and quality with the strengths of both companies (EHSQ) software.



Apr-2019: Emerson took over KnowledgeNet (KNet) software from Tunisia-based Integration Objects. KNet is used for extracting, cleansing, transforming, and analyzing the operational and manufacturing data. Through this acquisition, Emerson is capable of using KNet technology for providing differentiated insights on operational health for improving uptime and performance.



Dec-2018: Siemens took over COMSA Computer und Software GmbH, a company engaged in developing software for electrical systems design and wire harness engineering. The acquisition helped Siemens in broadening its technology portfolio for the automotive industry.



Dec-2018: Ametek acquired Spectro Scientific, a major supplier of fluid analysis instrumentation and software. The combined solutions of both the companies were designed to fulfill the increasing needs of predictive maintenance in a wide range of end markets, including military and defense, process industrial, power generation, and transportation.



Dec-2018: Emerson announced the acquisition of iSolutions Inc., a consulting group with expertise designing and implementing data management solutions. The acquisition accelerated Emerson’s new digital transformation roadmap delivery through adding proven skillsets in information technology/operational technology (IT-OT) and application knowledge to help integrate data from the plant floor to business systems.



Oct-2018: Siemens completed the acquisition of Mendix, the fastest and easiest platform to build and continuously improve mobile and web applications at scale. The acquisition helped the company in entering the rapidly-growing low-code application development market.



Oct-2018: Emerson signed a definitive agreement to acquire General Electric’s Intelligent Platforms division. GE’s PLC (programmable logic controller) technologies would help Emerson in providing broader control and management of its operations to the customers.



Jul-2018: Fortive signed a definitive agreement with Genstar Capital to acquire Accruent, a leading provider of physical resource management software. The acquisition would enable Fortive in delivering an expanded suite of solutions for fulfilling the markets critical and growing needs.



Jul-2018: Fortive agreed to acquire Gordian, a construction software and data company from Warburg Pincus. The acquisition would enable the company to enter the facilities maintenance and management software segment.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: Yokogawa Electric launched Exaquantum R3.20, an enhanced version of its plant information management system (PIMS) software package in the OpreX Asset Operations and Optimization family. This software aims at supporting the digital transformation initiatives of customers in the process industries through collecting huge amounts of plant data and transforming it into usable, high-value business information.



Apr-2019: Yokogawa Electric introduced the release of FAST/TOOLS R10.04, the latest version of its real-time operations management and visualization software. This software operates as a part of the OpreX Control and Safety System family. This new version aims at helping the customers in deriving maximum value from their investments over the entire system lifecycle.



Nov-2018: Keysight unveiled the DAQ970A data acquisition system. This system supports a variety of measurements such as current, voltage, diode test, resistance, and capacitance.



Sep-2018: Schneider Electric introduced the latest version of its software, EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert and Power SCADA Operation. The new version of its software enhanced its industry-leading edge control offerings significantly.



Jul-2018: Yokogawa Electric released the GX90XA-10-V1 high-voltage analog input. This new product operates as a part of the OpreX Data Acquisition family of data collection and control solutions. This module enables Yokogawa recorders and data loggers to be used in performance evaluating tests for the development and production of fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs), electric vehicles (EVs), and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs).



May-2018: National Instruments released FlexLogger software for configuration-based data recording for validation testing. The software offers an intuitive workflow and integrated data management environment for automotive and other test applications.



Mar-2018: Siemens launched the Valor IoT Manufacturing Analytics product, a new comprehensive big data, and business intelligence platform. This platform is engaged in monitoring and managing the global electronics manufacturing operations for accurate, real-time manufacturing utilization and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



By Application



• Research & Analysis



• Manufacturing & Quality



• Asset Condition Monitoring



• Others



By End User



• Aerospace Defence & Government Services



• Energy



• Automotive



• Wireless Communication & Infrastructure



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Schneider Electric SE



• Yokogawa Electric Corporation



• Ametek, Inc.



• Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation)



• Emerson Electric Co.



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Rockwell Automation, Inc.



• Siemens AG



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• National Instruments Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

