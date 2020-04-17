CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net earnings for the first quarter 2020, were $614 thousand, or an decrease of 1.73%, as compared with earnings of $625 thousand for the same quarter last year. The decrease in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic condition created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.28 for the first quarter of 2020, same as for the same quarter last year.



Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The beginning of the year started out very strong, however, the current economic, political and health conditions in our community are very troubling. With the statewide 'Shelter at Home' order in place, initial jobless claims hit an all time record of 6.6 million last week. The CARE Act allocated roughly $2 Trillion to be sent to individuals and businesses, however, the process for distribution seems to be getting a slow start.

“Because the Bank specializes in providing services to small businesses, we have experienced significant demand for the new SBA Payroll Protection Program loans (PPP). In the last 10 days requests for PPP loans have become overwhelming, however, we are stepping up to the challenge and are providing the credit needed by our customers during these tough times. In the end, I believe we will emerge from this experience, even stronger and more capable than we were before. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $233 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 1.6% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by 1.7% or $3 million to $183 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $180 million as of December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 95.6% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 1% or $1.2 million as of March 31, 2020 to $145.6 million, as compared with $144.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019. OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $184 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $114.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $184 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $98.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.46% for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $460 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, or an increase of 1.3% as compared with $425 thousand earned during the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and $1.5 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense was $244 thousand which represents a decrease of $10 thousand or 1.73% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $251 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 and 2018 is approximately 28.5% and 28.7% respectively, and for the year ending March 31, 2020 and 2018, the effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 28.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 4,507,178 $ 4,363,753 Federal funds sold 28,170,000 32,415,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 32,677,178 36,778,753 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks - 496,000 Investment securities available for sale 17,528,015 7,977,936 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates $26,500,168 at March 31, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019) 25,878,009 28,367,056 Total investments 43,406,024 36,840,992 Loans Construction - - Real estate 117,668,667 115,633,626 Commercial 27,878,781 28,522,543 Installment 111,323 232,328 Credit Cards 2,709 - Gross loans 145,661,480 144,388,497 Unearned fees and discounts (441,684 ) (438,380 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 145,219,796 143,950,117 Allowance for loan losses (2,524,666 ) (2,391,765 ) Net loans 142,695,130 141,558,352 Fixed assets, net 6,352,334 6,401,773 Accrued interest receivable 664,413 619,856 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,440,900 1,440,900 Bank-owned life insurance 4,626,619 4,595,584 Other assets 1,210,261 1,270,936 Total assets $ 233,072,859 $ 229,507,145 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 95,260,169 $ 88,412,668 Interest bearing NOW and money market 63,257,086 64,520,387 Savings 12,226,414 12,209,281 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,387,549 9,537,555 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,121,585 5,471,451 Total deposits 183,252,803 180,151,342 Accrued interest payable 155,810 203,246 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 20,000,000 20,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,465,993 1,686,979 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 207,967,606 205,134,567 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,502,557 10,502,557 Retained earnings 14,417,205 13,803,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 185,491 66,493 Total shareholders' equity 25,105,253 24,372,578 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 233,072,859 $ 229,507,145





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,068,444 $ 1,951,881 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 112,930 70,411 Interest on time deposits in banks 1,856 11,887 Interest on investment securities 214,152 266,232 Total interest income 2,397,382 2,300,411 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 177,833 217,017 Other borrowings 134,654 49,431 Total interest expense 312,487 266,448 Net interest income 2,084,895 2,033,963 Provision for loan losses 50,000 40,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,034,895 1,993,963 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 368,683 356,065 Other miscellaneous income 39,100 22,975 Dividend income from restricted stock 21,971 22,474 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,035 23,512 Total non-interest income 460,789 425,026 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,023,362 1,010,328 Occupancy and equipment 149,686 153,132 Data and item processing 134,488 104,899 Advertising and marketing 42,604 6,318 Legal and professional fees 44,640 33,418 Regulatory assessments 18,261 29,435 Insurance 8,834 9,005 Directors' fees and expenses 33,214 33,769 Other expenses 182,394 162,978 Total non-interest expenses 1,637,483 1,543,282 Income before income tax expense 858,201 875,707 Income tax expense 244,524 251,197 Net income $ 613,677 $ 624,510 Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28





For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 9.89% 11.33% Annualized return on average assets 1.05% 1.24% Net interest margin 4.56% 4.46% Core efficiency ratio 64.32% 62.76% Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.056% -0.010% AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 233,703 $ 201,500 Average interest-earning assets $ 184,016 $ 184,800 Average gross loans $ 144,491 $ 136,882 Average deposits $ 183,970 $ 171,868 Average equity $ 24,809 $ 22,051 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non-performing loans $ 120,423 $ 120,423 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.08% 0.08% Non-performing loans to total assets 0.05% 0.05% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.73% 1.73% Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.08% 0.08% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 2096.51% 1986.14% OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 10.77% 10.62% Net loans to deposits 77.87% 78.58% Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 51.98% 49.08% Tier 1 leverage ratio 14.21% 13.74%



