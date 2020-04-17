CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Net earnings for the first quarter 2020, were $614 thousand, or an decrease of 1.73%, as compared with earnings of $625 thousand for the same quarter last year. The decrease in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic condition created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.28 for the first quarter of 2020, same as for the same quarter last year. 

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The beginning of the year started out very strong, however, the current economic, political and health conditions in our community are very troubling.  With the statewide 'Shelter at Home' order in place, initial jobless claims hit an all time record of 6.6 million last week.  The CARE Act allocated roughly $2 Trillion to be sent to individuals and businesses, however, the process for distribution seems to be getting a slow start.

“Because the Bank specializes in providing services to small businesses, we have experienced significant demand for the new SBA Payroll Protection Program loans (PPP).  In the last 10 days requests for PPP loans have become overwhelming, however, we are stepping up to the challenge and are providing the credit needed by our customers during these tough times.  In the end, I believe we will emerge from this experience, even stronger and more capable than we were before.  We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $233 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 1.6% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased by 1.7% or $3 million to $183 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $180 million as of December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 95.6% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 1% or $1.2 million as of March 31, 2020 to $145.6 million, as compared with $144.3 million as of December 31, 2019.  The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.  OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively.  Average interest-earning assets were $184 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $114.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $184 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $98.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.46% for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $460 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, or an increase of 1.3% as compared with $425 thousand earned during the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and $1.5 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense was $244 thousand which represents a decrease of $10 thousand or 1.73% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $251 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 and 2018 is approximately 28.5% and 28.7% respectively, and for the year ending March 31, 2020 and 2018, the effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 28.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

     
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
  
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
  (unaudited) (audited)
 ASSETS:   
 Cash and due from banks$4,507,178  $4,363,753 
 Federal funds sold 28,170,000   32,415,000 
 Total cash and cash equivalents 32,677,178   36,778,753 
     
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks -   496,000 
 Investment securities available for sale 17,528,015   7,977,936 
 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates   
 $26,500,168 at March 31, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019) 25,878,009   28,367,056 
 Total investments 43,406,024   36,840,992 
 Loans   
 Construction -   - 
 Real estate 117,668,667   115,633,626 
 Commercial 27,878,781   28,522,543 
 Installment 111,323   232,328 
 Credit Cards 2,709   - 
 Gross loans 145,661,480   144,388,497 
 Unearned fees and discounts (441,684)  (438,380)
 Loans net of unearned fees and discount 145,219,796   143,950,117 
 Allowance for loan losses (2,524,666)  (2,391,765)
 Net loans 142,695,130   141,558,352 
     
 Fixed assets, net 6,352,334   6,401,773 
 Accrued interest receivable 664,413   619,856 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 1,440,900   1,440,900 
 Bank-owned life insurance 4,626,619   4,595,584 
 Other assets 1,210,261   1,270,936 
 Total assets$233,072,859  $229,507,145 
     
 LIABILITIES:   
 Deposits   
 Non-interest bearing$95,260,169  $88,412,668 
 Interest bearing   
 NOW and money market 63,257,086   64,520,387 
 Savings 12,226,414   12,209,281 
 Time deposits less than $250,000 9,387,549   9,537,555 
 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 3,121,585   5,471,451 
 Total deposits 183,252,803   180,151,342 
     
 Accrued interest payable 155,810   203,246 
 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 20,000,000   20,000,000 
 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,465,993   1,686,979 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Total liabilities 207,967,606   205,134,567 
     
     
     
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
   10,502,557   10,502,557 
 Retained earnings 14,417,205   13,803,528 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 185,491   66,493 
 Total shareholders' equity 25,105,253   24,372,578 
 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$233,072,859  $229,507,145 
     


      
 CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
  
  For the three months ended 
  March 31 
   2020  2019 
  (unaudited) (unaudited) 
 Interest income    
 Interest and fee income on loans$2,068,444 $1,951,881 
 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 112,930  70,411 
 Interest on time deposits in banks 1,856  11,887 
 Interest on investment securities 214,152  266,232 
 Total interest income 2,397,382  2,300,411 
      
 Interest Expense    
 Interest on deposits 177,833  217,017 
 Other borrowings 134,654  49,431 
 Total interest expense 312,487  266,448 
 Net interest income 2,084,895  2,033,963 
 Provision for loan losses 50,000  40,000 
      
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,034,895  1,993,963 
      
 Non-interest income    
 Service charges on deposit accounts 368,683  356,065 
 Other miscellaneous income 39,100  22,975 
 Dividend income from restricted stock 21,971  22,474 
 Income from bank-owned life insurance 31,035  23,512 
 Total non-interest income 460,789  425,026 
      
 Non-interest expenses    
 Salaries and employee benefits 1,023,362  1,010,328 
 Occupancy and equipment 149,686  153,132 
 Data and item processing 134,488  104,899 
 Advertising and marketing 42,604  6,318 
 Legal and professional fees 44,640  33,418 
 Regulatory assessments 18,261  29,435 
 Insurance 8,834  9,005 
 Directors' fees and expenses 33,214  33,769 
 Other expenses 182,394  162,978 
 Total non-interest expenses 1,637,483  1,543,282 
 Income before income tax expense 858,201  875,707 
 Income tax expense 244,524  251,197 
 Net income$613,677 $624,510 
      
 Basic earnings per share$0.28 $0.28 
 Diluted earnings per share$0.28 $0.28 
      


      
   For the three months ended
   March 31
    2020   2019 
 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS    
 (unaudited)    
 Annualized return on average equity  9.89%   11.33% 
 Annualized return on average assets  1.05%   1.24% 
 Net interest margin  4.56%   4.46% 
 Core efficiency ratio  64.32%   62.76% 
 Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans  -0.056%   -0.010% 
      
 AVERAGE BALANCES    
 (thousands, unaudited)    
 Average assets $233,703  $201,500 
 Average interest-earning assets $184,016  $184,800 
 Average gross loans $144,491  $136,882 
 Average deposits $183,970  $171,868 
 Average equity $24,809  $22,051 
      
      
      
 CREDIT QUALITY End of period
 (unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
      
 Non-performing loans $120,423  $120,423 
      
 Non-performing loans to total loans  0.08%   0.08% 
 Non-performing loans to total assets  0.05%   0.05% 
 Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.73%   1.73% 
 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO  0.08%   0.08% 
 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  2096.51%   1986.14% 
      
 OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS    
 (unaudited)    
 Shareholders equity to total assets  10.77%   10.62% 
 Net loans to deposits  77.87%   78.58% 
 Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits  51.98%   49.08% 
 Tier 1 leverage ratio  14.21%   13.74% 
      

 