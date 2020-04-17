Ageas SA/NV is organising an Ordinary and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday 20 May 2020 at 10:30. Both Meetings will take place behind closed doors at the ageas SA/NV headquarters, rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels. Registered shareholders will be able to follow the Meetings virtually via a webcast, and will be given the opportunity to cast their votes by correspondence or by proxy, and send their questions at the latest 4 days prior to the Meetings.

As the required quorum for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 23 April 2020 was not attained, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders will both take place on Wednesday 20 May 2020.

In this context, the following documents are available on the Ageas website, www.ageas.com :

the convening notice, together with the agenda that includes the discharges of liability, the approval of the Annual Report & Accounts, the approval of the remuneration report and remuneration policy, the dividend as well as the proposals to reappoint some of the Board members;

approval of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association; and

the special Board of Directors report.

Given the Covid-19 related measures installed by the Belgian government, and taking into account the new legislation regarding shareholders meetings in this regard, Ageas will observe a duty of care towards its shareholders and decided to organise the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders behind closed doors. A webcast of the Meetings will be organised via the Ageas website for the registered shareholders.

Shareholders will only be able to register for the webcast of the Meetings and to vote and ask questions if on the record date they hold the number of shares for which they have indicated their intention to exercise their right to vote and ask questions, irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the date of the Meetings.

The record date has been set at 6 May 2020 at midnight (CET). Shareholders wishing to connect to the webcast of the Meetings should declare their intentions no later than 16 May 2020 by communicating their instructions to the company, their bank or financial institution, as appropriate. The voting forms and the proxies through which shareholders can communicate their voting instructions must also be in the possession of the company no later than 16 May 2020. A representative of Ageas will cast the votes on behalf of the shareholders who entered a proxy form.

Any questions relating to these Meetings should be sent to general.meeting@ageas.com .

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment