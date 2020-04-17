New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dairy Protein Market By Type By Form By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885910/?utm_source=GNW

These are also used across industries in many applications including feeding, personal care, animal feed, and textiles.



Although markets around the world experience different growth curves and diverse expectations, there are significant similarities in attitudes and consumption regarding dairy products. In many countries, dairy shoppers still stick to their daily habits, even as they embrace new health and environmental alternatives. Consumers have high standards almost unanimously for all dairy products, both conventional and alternative, with taste and preferences of ingredients still of great importance to consumers in every sector surveyed and in every category of dairies.



It is anticipated that increased sensitivity of dietary supplements containing casein as an ingredient would play a crucial role in product development. The rapid rise in urbanization among emerging economies is expected to increase labor migration, which is expected to boost protein consumption as part of "on the go culture." Factors such as shifting lifestyles, increasing adaptation rates among that middle-class, socio-economic, and demographic changes are expected to propel casein demand over the forecast period.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Whey protein, Milk Protein Concentrate and Casein and derivatives. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Solid and Liquid. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Nutrition, Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Feed and Other applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Geographical Expansions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Saputo, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Kerry Group PLC are the forerunners in the Dairy Protein Market. Companies such as Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Arla Food Amba, and Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited are some of the key innovators in Dairy Protein Market.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Amba, Kerry Group PLC, Saputo, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Schreiber Foods, Inc., Lactalis Group (BSA SA), DANA Dairy Group Ltd., and Agri-Mark, Inc. (Cabot Creamery Cooperative).



Recent strategies deployed in Dairy Protein Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Fonterra announced a new research and development partnership with BY-HEALTH. The partnership was aimed at accelerating the sales growth for its Sports and Active Lifestyle business unit. The companies work together for exploring health research and new product development that would deliver health benefits to consumers around the world, in particular, consumers in China.



Oct-2019: FrieslandCampina collaborated with United Dairymen of Arizona (UDA). The collaboration aimed to bring lactoferrin to the market. Lactoferrin is a naturally occurring iron-binding protein found in milk that is known for its anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and immunological properties.



Nov-2018: Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) signed a joint development agreement with Perfect Day, a global leader in the research, development, and production of animal-free dairy. Following, this agreement, the companies aimed to optimize and scale up the production of dairy proteins using fermentation in microflora.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Lactalis completed the acquisition of Itambe. Through the acquisition, Lactalis would be able to process 2.3 billion liters of milk annually in Brazil.



Feb-2019: Fonterra acquired a minority stake in U.S.-based Motif Ingredients. The acquisition enabled the company in exploring alternative ways of nutrition.



Feb-2018: Arla Foods signed a definitive agreement to acquire Yeo Valley Dairies Limited, a subsidiary of the Yeo Valley Group Limited. The acquisition would provide the former company with the rights of using the Yeo Valley brand in milk, butter, spreads, and cheese.



Jul-2017: Lactalis announced the acquisition of Danone’s U.S dairy business, Stonyfield. The acquisition expanded the company’s dairy business.



Product Launches:



Dec-2019: Arla Foods launched Nutrilac YO-4575, a new whey protein ingredient for skyr, an Icelandic dairy product. The ingredient enables manufacturers in delivering products that fulfill consumer preferences on taste, mouthfeel, and appearance.



Nov-2018: Arla Foods’ subsidiary Arla Foods Ingredients introduced Nutrilac Solution, a whey protein-based ingredient for labneh cheese production. This solution increases the labneh cheese production yields without affecting the product quality.



Oct-2018: FrieslandCampina Ingredients Active Nutrition announced the launch of Nutri Whey Isolate, an ultra-clean whey protein isolate. This product has been launched for fulfilling the high protein product demand in the market.



May-2018: FrieslandCampina released Nutri Whey Native, a new native quality protein. This protein has been launched by focusing on nutrition and healthy living.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Whey protein



• Milk Protein Concentrate and



• Casein and derivatives



By Form



• Solid and



• Liquid



By Application



• Nutrition



• Food and Beverages



• Personal Care and Cosmetics



• Feed and



• Other applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Arla Foods Amba



• Kerry Group PLC



• Saputo, Inc.



• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited



• Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.



• Schreiber Foods, Inc.



• Lactalis Group (BSA SA)



• DANA Dairy Group Ltd.



• Agri-Mark, Inc. (Cabot Creamery Cooperative)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001