TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Canada Revenue Agency , only 38% of individuals have filed their taxes as of April 14, 2020, through tax preparers and accountants compared to the total 17.5 million tax returns that were processed last year.

In response to the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the Canadian economy, CloudTax will be offering free services for Canadians effective today. CloudTax will be offering free tax filings and consultations online and over the phone for those who fall under the following categories:

An individual residing in Canada who is over 65 years old





An individual residing in Canada and who has been laid off since March 15th, 2020

Free tax filings and phone consultations will be available for these two groups prior to the Canada Revenue Agency’s tax filing deadline of July 1, 2020.

“CloudTax has always been about the people we serve - hard-working Canadians. We know this is an unprecedented time for Canadians coast to coast and we want to do our part to provide our support to those most affected by the impact of COVID-19. We hope our free services will help alleviate some of the stress faced by many Canadians during this time,” CEO and Founder Nimalan Balachandran remarked.

About CloudTax

CloudTax has been netfile certified by the Canada Revenue Agency since 2019 as a do-it-yourself application. Critically acclaimed for its intuitive interface and ease of use, CloudTax is one of the fastest ways for any Canadian to file their taxes online.

Learn more at www.cloudtax.ca/covid-19

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Arani Tharmalingam, CMO, 1-888-953-2112, arani@cloudtax.ca