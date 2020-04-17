April 17th, 2020
RCI BANQUE: 2nd SUPPLEMENT TO EMTN PROGRAMME BASE PROSPECTUS
The second Supplement (dated 16th April 2019) to RCI Banque EMTN Programme Base Prospectus, dated September 5th, 2019, is available on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers web site (www.amf-france.org) and on RCI Banque web site (www.rcibs.com).
Attachment
RCI Banque
Paris, FRANCE
RCI Banque - Supplement 2 to 2019 Base Prospectus 253626-4-23742 v0.1FILE URL | Copy the link below
RCI Banque LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: