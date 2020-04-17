April 17th, 2020

RCI BANQUE: 2nd SUPPLEMENT TO EMTN PROGRAMME BASE PROSPECTUS

The second Supplement (dated 16th April 2019) to RCI Banque EMTN Programme Base Prospectus, dated September 5th, 2019, is available on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers web site ( www.amf-france.org ) and on RCI Banque web site ( www.rcibs.com ).

