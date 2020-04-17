New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cleanroom Technology Market By Product Type By Equipment Type By Consumable Type By End Users By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885909/?utm_source=GNW

3 micron and larger particles. All air transmitted to the cleanroom passes through HEPA filters and, in some situations, where strict cleaning efficiency is necessary, Ultra Low Particulate Air (ULPA) filters are also used.



HVAC control systems minimize airflows, ensuring environmental conditions in compliance with the specifications. This reduction in the ACH reduces the power consumption greatly not just for HVAC fans, but also for cooling and heating water. The system is robust, conservative and allows the consumer to have multiple configurations (grades, working conditions, maximum allowed number of particles, etc.). It’s easy to clean the room if there’s no one inside, no tools, and no material movement. Operations, however, occur in cleanrooms and must be taken into account in the calculation of the HVAC.



The Equipment segment has been estimated to exhibit a profitable growth in the cleanroom technology market during the forecast period. Equipment is designed to reduce air contamination and in doing so, help maintain the degree of cleanliness that meets regulatory requirements. Furthermore, cleanroom equipment minimizes the ingress of particulate contaminants. Appropriate nature of airflow regulated by these devices avoids the accumulation of particulate matter on the surface, thus preserving cleanliness. The installation of such equipment is projected to increase over the forecast period due to the introduction of strict regulations in the healthcare sector.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Equipments and Consumables. Based on Equipment Type, the market is segmented into Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), Cleanroom air filters, Air shower and diffuser, Laminar air flow unit and Other Equipments. Based on Consumable Type, the market is segmented into Gloves, Wipes, Disinfectants, Apparels and Cleaning products. Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical industry, Medical device industry, Biotechnology industry and Hospitals & diagnostic centers. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. are the forerunners in the Cleanroom Technology Market. Companies such as Camfil AB, Labconco Corporation, Azbil Corporation, and Terra Universal, Inc., Clean Air Products Corporation, Clean Rooms International, Inc., and Taikisha Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Cleanroom Technology Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Azbil Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Camfil AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Taikisha Ltd., Ardmac Ltd., Clean Air Products Corporation, Labconco Corporation, Clean Rooms International, Inc., and Terra Universal, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Cleanroom Technology Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2020: Ardmac signed an agreement with Wuxi Biologics, a Chinese pharmaceutical firm. Following this agreement, the former company will be building the biggest Biopharma manufacturing facility in Ireland on behalf of Wuxi Biologics. The project will deploy Ardmac’s SMART delivery model as well as implement lean principles, techniques, and the latest digital field collaboration software to ensure efficiency in the project.



Apr-2019: Ardmac came into partnership with Germfree, an alternative cleaning, and Disinfection Company. The partnership was focused on bringing the latter company’s bioGO Mobile and Modular Cleanroom Buildings to the European markets.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2018: Camfil AB acquired Bushbury Holdings, a UK group of companies, which includes MC Air Filtration Ltd., a company specialized in high-efficiency extraction and supplying air systems. The acquisition was a perfect fit to Camfil’s safety and containment products throughout the world.



Jan-2017: Illinois Tools integrated its three businesses: Speedline Technologies, Vitronics Soltec, and Despatch Industries and made a new division, ITW EAE. The division consolidated all of its Electronic Assembly Equipment and Thermal Processing Technology business.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2019: Kimberly-Clark opened a global digital technology center (GDTC) in Bengaluru for expanding its foothold to India. Through this center, the company aimed to digitize its global supply chain, create artificial intelligence-equipped sales tools, and leverage robotic process automation for its customer service operations.



May-2018: Kimberly-Clark invested $30 million for expansion and improvements to its nonwovens manufacturing facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The facility manufactures nonwoven materials for Kimberly-Clark’s North American adult and feminine care brands including Depend, Poise, and U by Kotex.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: Clean Rooms International released a stainless steel battery powered HEPA Cart for a client in Massachusetts. The cart can move sterile parts from one cleanroom to another through a dirty space. The cart includes aerosol injection and challenge ports, a stainless steel variable speed fan filter unit, a door open alarm, a digital magnehelic gauge, a perforated bottom panel with slide damper, and swivel casters with brakes.



Oct-2019: Kimberly-Clark Professional unveiled the Kimtech A8 Zippered Lab Coat. This coat offers liquid and particle protection for ISO 7 and 8 or higher cleanroom environments.



Sep-2019: Camfil unveiled the Megalam EnerGuard, a new robust HEPA filter for pharmaceutical cleanrooms. This filter integrates the best properties of fibreglass and PTFE filters and enables for better handling while still meeting required HEPA efficiency levels.



Jul-2019: Telstar, a subsidiary of Azbil launched BiOptima, a new high-end biosafety cabinet. The cabinet provides higher performance, comfort, cleanability, and energy savings. This cabinet is used for high-risk microbiological research and highly toxic applications.



Jul-2019: Labconco unveiled a new line of I-S Fume Hoods come factory-prepared with sash sensors. The Fume Hoods have been designed for pairing with Intelli-Sense Multi-Speed Blowers.



Jan-2019: Labconco launched exclusive features to its Logic+ biosafety cabinet. These features have been launched for safety, ergonomics, and an updated operating system. Logic+ is a precision self-compensating airflow system, which provides protection to users at all times.



May-2018: Camfil launched the CC6000 air cleaner for the Indian market. This cleaner is suitable for dusty environments and large indoor premises such as pharmaceutical facilities, food factories, heavy industry, paper mills, welding workshops, timber facilities, warehouses, offices, and supermarkets, etc.



Jan-2018: Telstar, a division of Azbil introduced an innovative HVAC control system. The system offers automatic regulation in cleanrooms and saves more than 40% in energy consumption. The system automatically controls the room air renovations determined by the particle concentration level.



Companies Profiled



• Azbil Corporation



• Illinois Tool Works, Inc.



• Camfil AB



• Kimberly-Clark Corporation



• Taikisha Ltd.



• Ardmac Ltd.



• Clean Air Products Corporation



• Labconco Corporation



• Clean Rooms International, Inc.



• Terra Universal, Inc.



