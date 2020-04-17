PARIS, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO - FR0010095596), (“Onxeo”, “the Company” or “the Group”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal ending December 31, 2019, and provided a business update.
Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, said: “During 2019, Onxeo concentrated its operational efforts on its high-potential DDR-related development programs. As a result, AsiDNA™, our lead drug candidate, reached several major clinical milestones during the year. First of all, we demonstrated in the DRIIV-1 study that our differentiated DDR inhibitor was active in man by IV route, while being well tolerated. Based on this promising data and given its mode of action particularly well suited for use in combination, we initiated in mid-2019 DRIIV-1b, the first combination study of AsiDNA™ with a reference chemotherapy in patients with advanced multi-treated cancers. The first part of DRIIV-1b demonstrated that AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin is well-tolerated and two out of the first three patients had their disease “controlled”, with a tumor progression that stopped for a period longer than that of previous treatments. Topline results of the second part of the study, combining AsiDNA™ with carboplatin and paclitaxel, should be available by end 2020.
Importantly, our R&D teams focused on the much differentiated ability of AsiDNA™ to overcome the acquired resistance of tumors to PARP inhibitors (PARPi), a major class of targeted therapies with, unfortunately, a decreasing efficacy over time due to tumors cells ability to resist treatment. In January 2020, we announced having entered into a Clinical Research Agreement with Gustave Roussy to conduct the REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA™ on the acquired resistance to niraparib used in the 2nd line maintenance treatment of relapsed ovarian cancer. Our plan is to obtain preliminary results by year-end or early next year. If positive, this first study would represent a very significant value catalyst, positioning AsiDNA™ as an essential treatment option to stop acquired resistance to PARPi.
In parallel, we advanced the preclinical development of OX401, our new drug candidate designed as a next-generation PARPi that places Onxeo at the crossroads of DNA Damage Response and immuno oncology, the two most attractive domains in cancer treatment. We expect preclinical proof of concept of this exciting drug candidate this year.
Besides, we are pleased to have reached an exclusive agreement with Acrotech Biopharma in the form of a $6.6 million payment in exchange for exclusive rights on belinostat, in addition to the ones Acrotech already had. This transaction extends our cash runway into Q2 2021 and consolidates our strategic transition to a company focused in the domain of tumor DNA Damage Response, with compelling assets, especially to address the major challenge in oncology which is the tumor resistance to treatments.
Lastly, we are all facing the exceptional situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. We had business continuation measures in place and, since day 1 of confinement, were able to maintain all teams’ activity, mostly working from home. To date, the impact on our activities and timelines has been kept quite minimal. Of course, we are managing the situation closely and continuously but the final impact will only be known once we have more visibility on how and when the situation returns to normal.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2019
|Consolidated income statement (IFRS)
In thousands of euros
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Revenues, of which:
|4,289
|6,127
|Recurring revenues
|3,455
|2,310
|Non-recurring revenues
|833
|3,817
|Operating expenses, of which
|(14,178)
|(14,200)
|R&D expenses
|(7,718)
|(7,539)
|Other current operating income
|95
|4,546
|Current operating income / (loss)
|(9,794)
|(3,527)
|Other operating income and expenses
|(24,543)
|(12,117)
|Share of profit from equity affiliates
|(39)
|5,176
|Operating income/(loss) after share of profit from equity affiliates
|(34,376)
|(10,468)
|Financial income/(loss)
|(1,677)
|(691)
|Income tax
|2,324
|1,760
|Net profit/loss
|(33,728)
|(9,399)
The audit procedures on the consolidated accounts have been performed. The certification report will be issued after verification of the management report.
Revenues for the full-year 2019 stood at €4.3 million and consisted of:
Operating expenses stood at €14.2 million in 2019, in line with 2018, resulting mainly from active preclinical and clinical development of AsiDNA™ and the new OX401 program.
The variation of other current operating income compared to the previous year is linked to a public grant in the form of a cash advance definitely acquired by the Company in 2018, in the amount of €4.1 million.
Non-current operating income & expenses amounted to -€24.5 million and include:
Financial income stood at (€1.7) million, mainly explained by interests repaid on the bond financing put in place in 2018 with SWK Holding. The higher level compared to 2018 is due to higher royalties received from Acrotech Biopharma, used to repay the loan.
The positive income tax in the amount of €2.3 million represents a reduction of deferred tax liabilities resulting from the impairment of intangible assets, both Beleodaq®-related assets and goodwill.
As a result, the Group recorded a total net loss of €33.7 million in 2019, mostly driven by non-cash items.
CASH POSITION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
At December 31, 2019, the Company had a consolidated cash position of €5.7 million, compared with €11.3 million at December 31, 2018. This variation relates mainly to the operational expenditure of the Company, in particular to research and development expenses, partly offset by a financing of €4.9 million from the equity line set up with Nice & Green and by revenues from product sales and licensing agreements. The cash position of €7.3 million at March 31, 2020, together with the $6.6 million (equivalent to €6 million) recently received from Acrotech and the balance of the equity line today provides Onxeo with sufficient visibility to advance its projects, particularly the clinical development programs of AsiDNA™ in combination, into the second quarter of 2021.
FULL-YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2020
AsiDNA™
OX401
Corporate & Financing
Context of the Covid-19 pandemic
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.
platON™ is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.
AsiDNA™, the first compound from platON™, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA™ has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.
OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON™, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2018 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2019 under number D.19-0282, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company’s website (www.onxeo.com).
Contacts
|Onxeo
Valerie Leroy,
Investor Relations
investors@onxeo.com
+33 1 45 58 76 00
|Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
NewCap
onxeo@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 98
|Investor Relations / Strategic Communication
Dušan Orešanský / Emmanuel Huynh
NewCap
onxeo@newcap.eu
+33 1 44 71 94 92
Investor Relations US
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 212 915 2578
APPENDIX
FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019
The 2019 full-year financial report will be made available on the Company’s website within the statutory deadlines.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|ASSETS in K€
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|23,358
|38,573
|Tangible assets
|109
|296
|Right-of-use assets
|2,718
|Investments in equity-accounted companies
|20
|3,701
|Other financial fixed assets
|141
|304
|Total non-current assets
|26,345
|42,874
|Current assets
|Stocks and work in progress
|64
|47
|Accounts receivable and related accounts
|991
|1,479
|Other receivables
|4,520
|7,597
|Cash and cash equivalent
|5,708
|11,253
|Total current assets
|11,284
|20,376
|TOTAL ASSETS
|37,629
|63,250
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY in K€
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
|15,329
|13,344
|Minus: treasury shares
|-189
|-97
|Share premium
|44,924
|41,824
|Reserves
|-9,139
|-270
|Earnings
|-33,728
|-9,399
|Total equity
|17,197
|45,402
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,330
|Provisions
|6,821
|531
|Other financial liabilities
|7,412
|6,593
|Total non-current liabilities
|14,233
|9,455
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings and financial debts
|1,170
|450
|Trade payables and related accounts
|3,672
|4,145
|Other liabilities
|1,358
|3,798
|Total current liabilities
|6,199
|8,393
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|37,629
|63,250
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|In K€
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Recurring revenue from licensing agreements
|3,455
|2,310
|Non-recurring revenue from licensing agreements
|833
|3,817
|Total revenues
|4,289
|6,127
|Purchases
|-350
|-215
|Personnel expenses
|-4,808
|-5,438
|External expenses
|-7,857
|-8,731
|Taxes and duties
|-127
|-346
|Net depreciation, amortization and provisions
|-671
|-92
|Other current operating expenses
|-365
|622
|Operating expenses
|-14,178
|-14,200
|Other current operating income
|95
|4,546
|Current operating income (loss)
|-9,794
|-3,527
|Other operating income and expenses
|-24,543
|-12,117
|Share of profit from equity affiliates
|-39
|5,176
|Operating loss after share of profit from equity affiliates
|-34,376
|-10,468
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|19
|15
|Gross cost of financial debt
|-1,037
|-601
|Other financial income and expenses
|-659
|-104
|Financial Income (loss)
|-1,677
|-691
|Income tax expense
|2,324
|1,760
|- of which deferred taxes
|2,330
|1,764
|Consolidated net income (loss)
|-33,728
|-9,399
|Earnings per share
|(0.55)
|(0.18)
|Diluted earnings per share
|(0.55)
|(0.18)
|In K€
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Result for the period
|-33,728
|-9,399
|Currency translation differences
|75
|43
|Other items recyclable as a result
|75
|43
|Actuarial gains and losses
|-54
|-11
|Other items non-recyclable as a result
|-54
|-11
|Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|21
|32
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|-33,707
|-9,367
|Total comprehensive income attributable to
|parent company owners
|-33,707
|-9,367
|Minority interests
CONSOLIDATED NET CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|K€
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Consolidated net loss
|-33,728
|-9,399
|+/- Depreciation, impairment and provisions, net (1)
|25,394
|9,175
|(excluding provisions against working capital)
|+/- Unrealized gain and losses associated with changes in fair value
|484
|+/- Non cash income and expenses on stock options and similar items
|441
|927
|+/- Other calculated income and expenses
|-173
|+/- Capital gains and losses on disposal
|+/- dilution gains and losses
|+/- Share of earning associates
|39
|-5,176
|Gross operating cash flow after cost of net debt and taxes
|-7,371
|-4,646
|+ Cost of net debt
|1,037
|691
|+/- Tax expenses (including deferred taxes)
|-2,324
|-1,764
|Gross Operating cash flow before cost of net debt and taxes
|-8,658
|-5,719
|- Taxes paid
|+/- Changes in operating WCR (including debt related to employee benefits)
|959
|-5,546
|NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|-7,699
|-11,265
|- Expenditures on acquisition of tangible and intangible assets
|-26
|-45
|+ Proceeds of disposal of tangible and intangible assets
|- Expenditures on acquisition of financial assets
|0
|+ Proceeds of disposal of financial assets
|163
|+/- Effect on changes in scope of consolidation
|+/- Change in loans and advance granted
|+ Capital grants received
|+/- Other changes from investment transactions
|45
|NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|137
|0
|+ Net amount received from shareholders on capital increase
|• Paid by shareholders of the parent company
|4,743
|2,747
|• Paid by minority interest in consolidated companies
|+ Amount received on exercise of stock options
|-/+ Purchase and Sale of treasury shares
|-150
|+ Amounts received on issuances of new loans
|5,926
|- Reimbursements of loans (including lease debts)
|-2,729
|-193
|o/w repayment of lease debts (IFRS16)
|-452
|+/- Others flows related to financing activities
|-1
|-81
|NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|2,014
|8,249
|+/- Effects of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates
|3
|-8
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|-5,545
|-3,024
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at start of year
|11,253
|14,277
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at year end
|5,708
|11,253
Onxeo SA
Paris, FRANCE
Unknown.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: