It is mainly used for preventing fecal waste from the body of the patient and containing liquid and semi-liquid stool.



The key factors driving the growth of the bowel management systems market include increased availability of advanced technological tools for fecal control, the increase in geriatric population, and the rise in fecal inconsistency related disorders. In addition, a growing awareness of the availability of these products followed by the introduction of new products addressing the many unmet needs leads to the growth of the demand for bowel management systems.



Nonetheless, a lack of qualified professionals and the discomfort of patients when using such tools hinder the market growth. On the contrary, healthcare technology R&D facilities are expected to generate lucrative prospects for the bowel management systems market. In addition, the advancement of the healthcare sector and the rise in R&D activities of key players are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Fecal incontinence treatment is individualized and there is no precise formula for a particular regimen for a child. During a child’s program, several modifications may need to be made, including adding, modifying, or altering drug dosages. It is important for parents to remember patience because it will take time for their child to adjust to this new program and find the right combination of medicines for their team. Some hospitals have a dedicated bowel management program to help kids decide what’s going to work for them.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Irrigation Systems, Colostomy Bags, Nerve Modulation Devices and Other Products. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Home Care and Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Based on Patient Category, the market is segmented into Pediatric and Adult. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Coloplast Group, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, Wellspect Healthcare AB (Dentsply Sirona), Consure Medical, and Prosys International Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Irrigation Systems



• Colostomy Bags



• Nerve Modulation Devices



• Other Products



By End Use



• Home Care



• Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers



By Patient Category



• Pediatric



• Adult



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Coloplast Group



• 3M Company



• Medtronic PLC



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.



• ConvaTec Group PLC



• Wellspect Healthcare AB (Dentsply Sirona)



• Consure Medical



• Prosys International Ltd.



