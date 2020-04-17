NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Bruker Corporation (“Bruker” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKR).



On February 18, 2020, Bruker disclosed that the Company’s Audit Committee “has initiated an internal investigation into an allegation recently received in connection with the year-end-close, primarily relating to income tax matters including the effective income tax rate for 2019 and the related income tax balance sheet accounts.”

Then, on March 3, 2020, the Bruker announced that it was delaying the filing of its 2019 Annual Report “pending completion of the internal investigation and the Company’s ongoing assessment of the impact on financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures.” On this news, the price of Company’s shares declined precipitously, causing significant financial losses to investors.

If you are a shareholder of Bruker who suffered a loss, we encourage you to contact attorney Andrea Farah of Lowey Dannenberg at (914) 733-7256 or afarah@lowey.com to learn more about this investigation or to discuss your options.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bruker should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has in the past recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.





Contact Andrea Farah Lowey Dannenberg P.C. 44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 White Plains, NY 10601 Tel: (914) 733-7256 Email: