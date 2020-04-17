New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Lancets Market By Type By End Users By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885907/?utm_source=GNW

Diabetic patients use these lancets regularly to track their blood glucose levels. A blood lancet is a portable medical device used for the collection of capillary blood. Furthermore, blood lancets find their uses in-home healthcare as well as in hospitals or pathology laboratories to confirm the blood group of individuals.



The major factors driving the growth of the blood lancets market include a significantly increased prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and dyslipidemia and increased inclination toward home care diagnostics. Additionally, the rise in the use of disposable blood lancets for painless diagnosis of blood sugar levels, hemoglobin, lipid levels, and other important blood components accelerates the growth of the industry.



Disposable lancet eliminates the risk of blood transfusion and transmission of infections and thus contributes to the growth of the blood lancets industry. Nevertheless, low awareness in developed countries about homecare lancet is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the favorable regulatory scenario is having a positive effect on the growth of the blood lancets market, thereby generating lucrative opportunities in the near future.



Recently, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases like coronavirus disease poses a significant threat to public health in countries across the globe. Infectious diseases are the number one cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Diagnostics is the first step to treating infectious diseases and eradicating them. There is an urgent need to identify appropriate diagnostic strategies for better treatment of each disease due to the ever-evolving pathogens and emerging new diseases. In addition, effective diagnostic techniques are essential for disease identification and better treatment, as well as population outbreak control.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Vacuum Blood Lancets, Safety Blood Lancets and Standard Blood Lancets. Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Homecare, Hospitals and Clinics, Blood Banks and other End Users. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Sarstedt AG & Company, F.L. Medical S.r.l., Socorex Isba SA, and PL Medical Co., LLC



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Vacuum Blood Lancets



• Safety Blood Lancets and



• Standard Blood Lancets



By End Users



• Homecare



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Blood Banks and



• other End Users



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Medtronic PLC



• Abbott Laboratories



• Terumo Corporation



• Haemonetics Corporation



• Nipro Corporation



• Sarstedt AG & Company



• F.L. Medical S.r.l.



• Socorex Isba SA



• PL Medical Co., LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885907/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001