New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ambulance Services Market By Transport Type By Urgency By Equipment By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885906/?utm_source=GNW

Ambulance services play a significant role in the health care sector.



The growth of the ambulance services market has been propelled by the increasing geriatric population along with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, as well as complex medical needs. In addition, a growing number of alcohol and mental health problems along with an increased rate of road accidents are other significant factors responsible for the growth of the demand for ambulance services. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.35 million people die as a result of road traffic accidents every year.



In addition, the ambulance services sector comprises private and public providers offering air or surface transport services to seriously ill patients, along with primary medical care. These vehicles are equipped with healthcare practitioners operating life-saving devices. For many countries, private ambulance services have emerged to provide ambulance services, particularly in rural areas that lack the necessary funds to provide free ambulance services and also due to state monetary issues.



Based on Transport Type, the market is segmented into Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services and Water Ambulance Services. Based on Urgency, the market is segmented into Emergency Ambulance Services and Non-Emergency Ambulance Services. Based on Equipment, the market is segmented into Advance Life Support and Basic Life Support. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Falck A/S, Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance), Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies), Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (Medivic Aviation), BVG India Ltd., America Ambulance Services, Inc., Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.), Global Medical Response, Inc., Ziqitza Health Care Limited, and Dutch Health B.V.



Recent strategies deployed in Ambulance Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2020: Global Medical Response (GMR) announced an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX). The agreement provides with in-network access to GMR’s life-saving emergency air medical transports to the more than 6 million BCBSTX members.



Feb-2020: Air Methods signed an in-network agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. The agreement would provide its members with Air Methods’ critical care in the air services at discounted in-network rates.



Jan-2020: Falck USA collaborated with USA Government following which it would provide emergency ambulance services to more than 2 million residents and visitors in large parts of Orange County, California.



Sep-2019: Babcock signed an agreement with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA). Following the agreement, the companies aimed to launch a new air ambulance service from Aberdeen International Airport. The former company would operate and maintain the air ambulance helicopter from a new base at the airport.



Feb-2019: Babcock Australasia signed a five-year contract with Santos, an Australian energy company. Under this agreement, Babcock would transport personnel to and from oil rigs in Karratha, Western Australia. Babcock would also offer crew change, emergency support, and 24/7 medevac services from its hangar facility in Karratha.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2019: Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH) signed an agreement to acquire Seven Bar Aviation, LLC, an air medical operator. The acquisition would broaden the product portfolio of the company.



Feb-2019: Acadian Ambulance Service took over Emergency Mobile Health Care (EMHC). Following the acquisition, the companies have combined their operations. The companies jointly would provide medical transportation for the greater Memphis community.



Apr-2017: Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH) acquired Air Medical Resource Group (AMRG). The acquisition enabled the company to expand its foothold in Alaska and Hawaii as well as added unique and widespread rotor and fixed-wing operations to its portfolio.



May-2016: Acadian Ambulance announced the acquisition of Bay Star EMS. This acquisition enabled the company in expanding its service area.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2019: Acadian Ambulance opened an operations center in Harahan. This center has about 40 ambulances and staff of 210 serving Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes. The center would serve as office space for medical supervisory personnel, a station for medics, warehouse, and mechanic shop.



Jul-2019: AirLife Georgia, a subsidiary of Air Methods announced that AirLife Georgia 2 will now be based at the old Habersham Airport terminal. The new base location would ensure that the people in Habersham and the surrounding area have access to air medical services.



Feb-2019: Mercy Air, a part of Air Methods opened Mercy Air 66, a new base. The new base provides air medical services to the Barstow community.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Transport Type



• Ground Ambulance Services



• Air Ambulance Services and



• Water Ambulance Services



By Urgency



• Emergency Ambulance Services and



• Non-Emergency Ambulance Services



By Equipment



• Advance Life Support and



• Basic Life Support



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Falck A/S



• Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance)



• Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies)



• Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (Medivic Aviation)



• BVG India Ltd.



• America Ambulance Services, Inc.



• Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.)



• Global Medical Response, Inc.



• Ziqitza Health Care Limited



• Dutch Health B.V.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001