These products release the thick, sticky mucus of the lung so that coughing can clear it. Clearing the mucus from the airways helps to reduce diseases in the lungs and improve lung function. These airway clearance systems are used to treat various conditions such as emphysema, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular, bronchiectasis, and others.



The surge in the prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) worldwide is the major factor driving market growth for the airway clearance system. The major drivers of market growth include increasing concerns regarding respiratory disorders, such as asthma and emphysema, and the rising occurrence of respiratory diseases induced by cigarette use. Airway clearance systems market growth is set to soar as a result of increased healthcare spending, increasing use of technology in the healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions.



Generally, most healthcare professionals and pulmonary disease specialists favor a combination of a drug and tool, e.g. inhaler and nebulizer, because of its fast and efficient outcome. Nevertheless, the market growth of the airway clearance system may be hampered by high costs associated with airway clearance systems and side effects induced by excessive dose and lack of knowledge of drug inhalation.



With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP), Mechanical Cough Assist, High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), Oscillating PEP devices and Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cystic Fibrosis, Neuromuscular, Bronchiectasis, Emphysema and Other Applications. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and Other End Use. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allergan PLC, Electromed, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Physiotherapy, Inc., Thayer Medical Corporation, Vortran Medical Technology, Inc., Monaghan Medical Corporation, PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings), and International Biophysics Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Airway Clearance System Market



Mar-2020: Electromed released the SmartVest Connect App for iOS and Android. This is a personalized high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.



Jan-2020: Monaghan Medical released the Aerobika oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) device and the VersaPAP positive airway pressure device. These devices create low cost, safe and effective tandem therapy that enables the clinicians to treat a variety of pulmonary conditions requiring lung expansion and airway clearance.



Aug-2019: Hill-Rom signed a definitive agreement to acquire Breathe Technologies, a developer of respiratory care solutions. The acquisition would broaden its Respiratory Care portfolio, which includes The Vest, VitalCough, The MetaNeb System, and Monarch Airway Clearance System.



Aug-2019: Electromed signed an agreement with two Home Medical Equipment (“HME”) distributors – one national and one regional. The agreement aimed to distribute and sell the SmartVest Airway Clearance System in the United States home care market.



Apr-2019: Royal Philips extended the portfolio of its sleep solutions by launching DreamWisp, a new over-the-nose continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask for sleep apnea patients. This mask provides comfort and freedom of movement.



Mar-2018: Vortran introduced PercussiveNEB 2.0, a single patient use, vibratory therapy device with a high output nebulizer. This device can be used by the patients requiring secretion mobilization and airway clearance.



Sep-2017: International Biophysics Corporation unveiled the next generation AffloVest fully mobile respiratory HFCWO (High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation) airway clearance vest. This is battery-operated and uses Direct Dynamic Oscillation technology, which closely mimics hand CPT (Chest Physical Therapy) to help mobilize and clear secretions from the lungs, and allows for full freedom of mobility during treatment.



Jul-2017: Electromed unveiled the SmartVest SQL with SmartVest Connect wireless technology, a personalized high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy management portal. This solution has been developed for patients with compromised pulmonary function.



Jun-2017: Royal Philips completed the acquisition of RespirTech, a leading manufacturer of airway clearance therapy. Through this acquisition, the company has broadened its respiratory care portfolio and strengthened its presence in the hospital and home care markets, especially for patients with COPD.



Apr-2017: Hill-Rom launched the Monarch Airway Clearance System. This is a mobile device, which provides high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in a mobile vest along with a customizable, personalized fit.



Apr-2017: Philips Respironics, a division of Philips launched DreamStation GO positive airway pressure (PAP) system. This system has been designed to be used just about anywhere the user wants to sleep.



Feb-2017: Hill-Rom acquired Mortara Instrument Inc., a leader in diagnostic cardiology and patient monitoring solutions, technologies, and devices. The acquisition broadened Hill-Rom’s offerings in the diagnostic cardiology and vital sign monitoring markets, as well as enhanced the growth for Mortara technology on a global scale.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)



• Mechanical Cough Assist



• High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO)



• Oscillating PEP devices and



• Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilators



By Application



• Cystic Fibrosis



• Neuromuscular



• Bronchiectasis



• Emphysema and



• Other Applications



By End Use



• Home Care Settings



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Hospitals & Clinics and



• Other End Use



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Allergan PLC



• Electromed, Inc.



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.



• General Physiotherapy, Inc.



• Thayer Medical Corporation



• Vortran Medical Technology, Inc



• Monaghan Medical Corporation



• PARI GmbH (PARI Medical Holdings)



• International Biophysics Corporation



