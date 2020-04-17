Atlanta, GA, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 crisis has affected the nation in numerous ways, and there are plenty of people staying home and trying to avoid others in order to stay safe. Due to the virus, precautions and shelter-in-place orders have been put in place; however, there are still those who don’t have the option to stay inside. Doctors, nurses, and many other first responders are putting themselves on the frontline to help and care for those affected by the virus.



Having the opportunity to give back is a big part of New Acquisitions’ company culture. Co-Director Prince Davies wanted to find a way to show his support for the healthcare workers that are overwhelmed and putting their health on the line.

“As a local business owner, it's not only a privilege, but a responsibility to be able to give back to the community. Friday afternoon, we had the opportunity to visit the heroes of Northside Hospital where we listened to their stories and poured out our gratitude.” - Prince Davies, Co-Director of Operations

New Acquisitions took a trip to Northside Hospital to hand out food to the healthcare staff and do what they could to acknowledge those workers at the hospital for all their hard work. Taking the opportunity to show their appreciation for those who are putting their health and wellbeing on the line every day was very important to the firm.

“A lot of these healthcare workers have adjusted their hours and their days for the sole purpose of helping our community- our friends, family and neighbors. It’s moving to be a part of a company that gives back instead of saying ‘I wish we could help.’ Hearing the gratitude in the voices of those we worked with made this project worth more than I could have hoped for. A small act of kindness truly goes a long way.” - Catherine Dillavou, Corporate Trainer.

Regardless of the circumstances, it is great to see organizations like New Acquisitions give back to the community in times of need. New Acquisitions is looking forward to getting back to business as usual, but until then the firm plans to continue to support the healthcare teams weekly.

