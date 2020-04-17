DENVER, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®) shows that April 15th, after the COVID-19 stimulus checks were received by many, was far and away the biggest Wednesday in the history of legal cannabis, with both ticket size and total revenue up over 50% compared to a normal Wednesday in 2020.



Year over year, March 2019 to March 2020, total cannabis sales increased 78%. During the same period, recreational cannabis spending is up with a 20% increase in ticket size. The ticket size for the under 30 age group also increased by 17%. As the industry evolves to meet customer needs, product pick-up as a fulfillment method increased 200%, accounting for 9% of total sales. However, as panic buying started to subside, business intelligence shows, medical cannabis revenues have returned to early 2020 ranges; the slightly smaller number of transactions is being offset by larger tickets. In contrast, overall recreational sales remain below early 2020 revenues; a 30+% increase in average ticket size has not been enough to compensate for a smaller number of shoppers.



“The data we see wasn’t unexpected. Recreational users stockpiled in March and now have no immediate need to make additional purchases,” said Aryeh Primus, vice president of analytics, Akerna. “Medical cannabis is a five billion dollar industry serving more than two million patients. These patients have consistent needs driving regular demand.”



About Akerna

Akerna is a global regulatory compliance technology company. Akerna’s service offerings include MJ Platform®, Leaf Data Systems®, and solo sciences tech platform. Since its establishment in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $18 billion in cannabis sales. Akerna is based in Denver. For more information, please visit www.akerna.com and follow us on Twitter @AkernaCorp.

About The Akerna Flash Report

Flash Report is a look at buying trends in the cannabis market as captured by Akerna’s MJ Freeway subsidiary. MJ Freeway provides operators with MJ Platform, the industry-leading solution for regulatory compliance technology, from seed-to-sale-to-self. Some instances of the flash report may include business intelligence derived from Akerna’s family of companies, including Ample Organics, Leaf Data Systems, solo sciences, and Trellis.

Data is derived from MJ Platform, the leading provider of cannabis compliance software for the marijuana industry. Reporting data is obtained from operators using Akerna’s MJ Platform solutions. Increases are relative to the prior period. Additional business intelligence data sources may include proprietary tools used by Akerna’s family of companies.

