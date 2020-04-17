By this notice AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Company) updates the questions 4-7 of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company on 30 April 2020 by drafts of decisions and related information and make correction of question 3 drafts of decision:

CORRECTION: Proposed corrected draft of the decision regarding question 3 of the agenda of the meeting is the following:

Approval of the profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2019

To distribute the Company‘s profit in the total sum of EUR 7,586,288 available for appropriation, as follows:

No. Ratios Amount, Euros 1. Non-allocated profit (loss) of the previous year at the end of the financial year as of 31 December 2019 8,733,304 2. Net profit (loss) for the financial year (1,394,016) 3. Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit and loss account - 4. Share based payment for employees expenses accounted in the profit and loss account 247,000 5. Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6. Portion of the reserve of tangible fixed assets - 7. Profit (loss) for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6) 7,586,288 8. Allocation of profit to compulsory reserve - 9. Allocation of profit to reserve for granting of shares 885,000 10. Allocation of profit to other reserves - 11. Allocation of profit to dividends - 12. Allocation of profit to tantiems - 13. Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the reporting year carried forward to next financial year (7-8-9-10-11-12) 6,701,288

Appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year 2020 and approval of auditor’s remuneration

To appoint UAB „PricewaterhouseCoopers“ (code: 111473315) as the Company‘s audit enterprise to perform the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the 2020 financial year. To authorize the Company‘s general manager to conclude the agreement for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than EUR 54,000 (fifty four thousand) (VAT excluded) per year for the audit of the Company‘s consolidated and separate financial statements.

Approval of the new wording of the rules on granting Company’s shares to employees and (or) members of the bodies of the Company

Approve the new wording of the of the rules on granting Company’s shares to employees and (or) members of the bodies of the Company as per the attached draft.

Approval of the remuneration policy of executives of the Company

Approve the remuneration policy of executives of the Company as per the attached draft.

Provision of the Strategy of the Company and its implementation report.

Comment on the new strategy of the Company on behalf of the Board:

First, the Board members are happy to share the results of work which started immediately after the election of the Board and has been lasting for nearly a year. The strategy has been a top priority task for the Board which will now shape the growth story of AUGA group. Second, it is also important to inform you that a more detailed presentation on the strategy will follow in an event for the investors as soon as the COVID-19 outbreak slows down.

The draft of the decision: Taken for information.

