LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders and the community, the Bank has moved the physical location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to the Bank’s corporate headquarters located at 17901 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, Arkansas 72223 and has arranged for virtual participation at the Annual Meeting. The previously announced date and time of the meeting (Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Central Time) have not changed.

In light of ongoing health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, the Bank strongly encourages shareholders to participate in the Annual Meeting virtually. We ask that any shareholders who plan to attend the meeting in person please notify us at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting by contacting us at investor.relations@ozk.com . In light of recent guidelines and measures established by federal and state authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restricting group gatherings, seating may be limited and attendees may be subject to health screening procedures consistent with practices advised by governmental authorities or otherwise in place for visitors to the Bank’s corporate office.

To be virtually admitted to the Annual Meeting go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OZK2020 . You will need to log in with the unique control number included on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously provided if you intend to vote at the meeting. No unique control number is needed if you intend to listen only.

Online access to the audio webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the virtual Annual Meeting login page.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, the Bank’s shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2020, the record date, or hold an appropriate legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or other nominee.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting virtually or in person, the Bank urges its shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect information provided above and may continue to be used to vote each shareholder’s shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

The Bank has also filed additional proxy materials with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for a Notice of Change of Location of the Annual Meeting.

