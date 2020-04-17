DOTHAN, Ala., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the “Company”), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2020 second quarter results on May 8, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). The conference call may be accessed by phone or webcast, as follows:

By Phone: Dial (412) 902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 15, 2020 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13701537#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the call to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available in the same location shortly after the call.

The Company also announced that it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Transportation and Industrials Virtual Conference, to be held on May 11 and 12, 2020. Charles E. Owens, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and R. Alan Palmer, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the conference on May 11, 2020 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations .

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 35 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company’s public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

ROAD@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600