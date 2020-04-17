WESTPORT, Conn., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call. The Company will release its financial results prior to the call.



A webcast of this call can be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2161188/D5A038B530ABFC5059D8F335E32AF6A2

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.terex.com.

