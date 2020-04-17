Hospital-grade N95 masks to help protect first responders

CHICAGO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the donation of 10,000 N95 respirator masks to the Chicago Police Department. UPS has procured a sufficient supply to meet internal needs for its employees, and is sharing its available masks to help protect healthcare providers and first responders.

“We couldn’t be happier to provide these masks to the police department at a time when PPE of all kinds is in desperate need by law enforcement and first responders across the country,” said Marvin Hill, President, UPS Central Plains District.

UPS procured the masks from a variety of sources and has the appropriate PPE necessary to protect its employees, while also being able to donate hospital-grade protective equipment to healthcare providers and law enforcement professionals.

The 10,000 masks were delivered on April 16th for use by the Chicago Police department.

“On behalf of the Chicago Police Department, we want to express our gratitude to everyone at UPS. Thank you for your generous donation of 10,000 N95 masks to help keep first responders and critical care workers in Chicago safe,” said Sgt. Michael Malinowski, Communications and News Affairs director for the Chicago Police Department. “We appreciate brown delivering to blue and in every neighborhood too. On behalf of all of the people across the city who are trying to do the right thing by staying at home, thank you for keeping the packages moving.”

Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a “critical infrastructure business,” UPS deliveries are saving lives and livelihoods. The company offers its heartfelt thanks to the 495,000 UPSers around the world, whose work is essential during the pandemic, and who continue to deliver safely every day.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. UPS is committed to operating more sustainably – for customers, the environment and the communities we serve around the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . Learn more about our sustainability efforts at ups.com/sustainability . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Media Contact:

Glenn Zaccara

gzaccara@ups.com