Hamilton, Bermuda 17 April, 2020

Flex LNG Ltd (the “Company”) announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”).

The Annual Report can be downloaded from the Company's website, www.flexlng.com , or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov .

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2019 audited financial statements, free of charge, by submitting the contact form requesting the report at www.flexlng.com

Questions should be directed to:

Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer, Flex LNG Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Attachment