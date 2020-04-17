TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As detailed in our 2020 Information Circular, in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will be holding its 2020 Annual Meeting in a virtual-only format via a live webcast. The decision to conduct a virtual-only Meeting was made with the health and safety of Barrick’s shareholders, employees, and the broader community in mind.



As a Company of Owners, Barrick places significant importance on in-person engagement with its shareholders and, with this in mind, we monitored conditions following the publication of our Circular to determine if it was feasible to add a physical meeting component to the Meeting. While an in-person meeting is not possible this year due to Covid-19, Barrick intends to return to a hybrid meeting format (physical/virtual) for its 2021 Annual Meeting.

Having held hybrid meetings for the last several years, Barrick is well-positioned to leverage our prior experience using a virtual meeting platform and easily move our entire meeting to a virtual format for this year. At the virtual meeting, registered shareholders, non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, ask questions, and vote in real-time through an online portal. Non-registered shareholders must carefully follow the procedures set out in the Circular in order to vote virtually and ask questions through the live webcast. Non-registered shareholders who do not follow the procedures set out in the Circular will nonetheless be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, but will not be able to ask questions or vote.

Barrick’s virtual 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am EDT / 14:00 UTC at https://web.lumiagm.com/171710479 .

Please visit our website at www.barrick.com/investors/agm to download a copy of the 2020 Information Circular, explore our innovative Digital Circular, and view a live webcast of the Annual Meeting on May 5.

Enquiries:

President and chief executive

Mark Bristow

+1 647 205 7694

+44 788 071 1386

SEVP and Chief Financial Officer

Graham Shuttleworth

+1 647 262 2095

+44 779 771 1338

Investor and media relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com