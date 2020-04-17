TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX-V:BITF) (“Bitfarms” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that effective as of April 16, 2020, Mr. Brian Howlett has been appointed as a director of Bitfarms, filling a vacancy on the Board of Directors.



Mr. Howlett is a graduate from Concordia University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“CPA, CMA”) with over thirty years of experience in senior financial and management roles. Mr. Howlett has served as senior officer and director of numerous public companies over his career. He currently serves as President and CEO of Canadian Orebodies Inc. and CR Capital Corp., and he is a director of Nighthawk Gold Corp. and Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.

Release of 2019 Financial Results

Bitfarms also announces it will release its annual 2019 results on Wednesday April 29, 2020 prior to market open.

The Company’s senior management will be hosting a webcast presentation at 10:00 AM EDT on April 29, 2020 to discuss Bitfarms financial and operating results. To view the webcast presentation, please register using the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=5A867099-4608-42CB-A1F4-23B9E0732B36

The financial results and presentation will also be available on our website at www.bitfarms.com

About Bitfarms Ltd.

The Company owns and operates computing centres that power the global decentralized financial economy. Bitfarms provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Powered by clean and competitively priced hydroelectricity, Bitfarms operates 5 computing centres in Québec, Canada. Bitfarms’ experienced management team includes industrial- scale data centre operators and capital markets professionals, focused on building infrastructure for the future by developing and hosting the ecosystem growing around blockchain-based technologies.

