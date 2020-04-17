NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 16, 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 6, 2020 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the nine directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Anthony F. Griffiths 1,523,148,863 99.6 6,320,380 0.4 Christopher D. Hodgson 1,523,148,563 99.6 6,320,680 0.4 Alan D. Horn 1,523,149,663 99.6 6,319,580 0.4 Sumit Maheshwari 1,529,065,655 100.0 403,588 0.0 Deepak Parekh 1,511,456,343 98.8 18,012,900 1.2 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,529,344,404 100.0 124,839 0.0 Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,529,065,855 100.0 403,388 0.0 Lauren C. Templeton 1,529,446,579 100.0 22,664 0.0 V. Prem Watsa 1,528,357,190 99.9 1,112,053 0.1

A replay of Fairfax India’s annual meeting will be available until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The replay may be accessed at (866) 359-3724 (Canada and the U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0145 (International).

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs (416) 367-4755







