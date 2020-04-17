CHEYENNE, WY., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies and is offering to match $25K in monetary donations for COVID relief. The timing couldn’t be better for a local Cheyenne man running a marathon around Cheyenne to feed the hungry.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Cordell was supposed to run the Boston Marathon. However, the race was cancelled due to Covid-19. Instead, he will run a marathon in Cheyenne, Wyoming to raise funds for the Food Bank of the Rockies. After hearing about Adam’s plans, Blue Federal Credit Union offered to match all donations Adam raises up to $25,000 which means this event could earn up to $50,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies.

“While it is disappointing not to be running in Boston, I am happy I can still run in my hometown for such a great purpose” says Adam. “During this hard time, we all have to use our gifts for the greater good. Running is my gift and I am honored to use it to help out. Just thinking I can help raise up to $50,000 doing what I love to do blows me away! Thank you, Blue Federal Credit Union and to all who have and will donate.”



There are 3 easy ways to give:

Donate on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donate/216357156336194/ Write a check to Food Bank of the Rockies and put ‘BFCUMatch’ as a Send to: Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

PO Box 1540

Evansville, WY 82636 Give online directly to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies at WyomingFoodBank.org/BFCU Donating to Food Bank of the Rockies is a great way to rally behind a local athlete and help local communities. Every dollar given will be doubled by the grant and 100% of all funds raised will go directly to the Food Bank of the Rockies for immediate relief to feed hungry families in Wyoming and Colorado. Practicing social distancing, employees from Blue Federal Credit Union will cheer for Adam along his 26.2-mile route. If you would like to support Adam along his run, check out the route information attached.

Attachment

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com