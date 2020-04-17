CHEYENNE, WY., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies and is offering to match $25K in monetary donations for COVID relief. The timing couldn’t be better for a local Cheyenne man running a marathon around Cheyenne to feed the hungry.
On Monday, April 20th, Adam Cordell was supposed to run the Boston Marathon. However, the race was cancelled due to Covid-19. Instead, he will run a marathon in Cheyenne, Wyoming to raise funds for the Food Bank of the Rockies. After hearing about Adam’s plans, Blue Federal Credit Union offered to match all donations Adam raises up to $25,000 which means this event could earn up to $50,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies.
“While it is disappointing not to be running in Boston, I am happy I can still run in my hometown for such a great purpose” says Adam. “During this hard time, we all have to use our gifts for the greater good. Running is my gift and I am honored to use it to help out. Just thinking I can help raise up to $50,000 doing what I love to do blows me away! Thank you, Blue Federal Credit Union and to all who have and will donate.”
