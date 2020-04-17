New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Waste Management Market - Growth,Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881467/?utm_source=GNW

The G7 countries held a share of about 50% of all the exports of plastic waste to China in 2016. China is the second largest producer of waste in the world. It was a net importer of a huge amount of waste from other countries until January 2018, when the Chinese government banned the import of 24 grades of solid waste, including mixed paper and plastics. The waste industry has consumed a volume of about 211.5 tons in 2017 with the rise in the volume of 4.7% in 2017 compared to 2013. China relies heavily on the imports of recycled materials as industrial raw materials. Hence, there is huge potential for market players in this industry.



Spotlight on the China e-waste generation and its effective management



China is the leading manufacturer and consumer of electronic products in the world that leads to huge amounts of e-waste generation. The processes involved in the treatment and recycling of the e-wastes had in the past resulted in severe adverse environmental and human health impacts in China. Thus, e-waste management in China needs wide attention to address these issues. In the recent years, central and local governments have made sincere efforts to improve the waste management China. North America is a leading exporter of electronic waste to China as well as Japan.



Importance of recycling increasing rapidly all over China compared to the traditional dumping landfills



China’s private waste collectors are fast and highly efficient at recycling – sending tons of household waste back to manufacturers. Recycling in China is not subsidized by cities and is driven by the economic value of materials. If the material waste has value, it will somehow find its way to a manufacturer. Plastic, Metal, and electronics are the most recycled materials in China for which most of the enterprises both public and private keep on innovating in terms of the latest technologies to address the needs of the growing waste generated from various industries. The amount of available scrap metal has increased in China and will continue to grow in the future. Soon, China will become a net exporter of scrap metal. For instance, the annual sales of passenger vehicles sold in China had increased from nearly 10 million to 25 million from 2009 to 2018. All these cars are required to be recycled at the end of their lives. The most advanced metal scrap recycling areas are situated in the eastern coastal region from Guangzhou in the south, right up to Beijing and Tianjin in northern China. In 2015, approximately 65% of all the solid industrial waste in China was reused, yet the goal of the "Made in China 2025" plan was to increase the recycling rate by up to 79 percent by 2025.



China exhibits huge competition in the waste management industry with many established as well upcoming players utilizing latest technologies to treat the various kinds of wastes.



Recently, the Hong Kong listed company Capital Environment Holdings Ltd. (CEHL) is committed to invest sustainably in the circular economy in Asia, the Pacific region and Europe in the interests of environmental and climate protection. As a part of China’s new Belt and Road initiative, CEHL is to be active in the integrated waste management both nationally and internationally. The company already ranks among the market leaders in the People’s Republic and in New Zealand. Producing energy from waste is among CEHL’s core activities.



