New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881442/?utm_source=GNW

Also, escalating concern for green agricultural practices and the loss of many conventional products to reregistration and/or performance issues, are driving the market for biopesticides.



Key Market Trends

Biopesticides Dominates the Market



Increasing acreage under grains, cereals, and oilseeds would play a major role in pushing the consumption of biopesticides in the United States. Although the consumption of biopesticides for grains & cereals is the largest, the growth for oilseed applications is likely to be the fastest, due to the growing demand for oilseed-based products. The demand is also driven by growing knowledge and awareness about the benefits and advantages of biopesticides. There are several research institutions, which are focusing on conducting research and on-farm demonstrations on the use of biopesticides, which has a positive influence on the biopesticides market. Biopesticides represent a viable residue management product and are exempt from residue limits on fresh and processed foods in the country.



Herbicides dominate the segment



The adoption rate of herbicides has been growing from the past few years in the country, owing to the lower prices and availability of different types of herbicides, as compared to other crop protection chemicals. The growth of herbicides is driven significantly by the increment in hard-to-control and resistant weeds, that are likely to infest more than 80 million acres of farmland. Therefore, several growers are focusing on modifying their herbicide programs and producing tank mixes that comprise herbicides and residual control, in order to eliminate these weed species, which in turn, strengthen the herbicides market.



Competitive Landscape

The United States crop protection chemicals market is highly consolidated, with major companies including Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, accounted for the significant market shares. The companies are not only competing on new product launches but also focus on strategic moves, in order to acquire a higher market share. Major acquisitions taking place between companies to develop biopesticides indicates that the focus on bio-based products is rapidly increasing. The players in the market are heavily investing in the biopesticide market, in order to diversify their biological research divisions for expansion of the market place.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881442/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001