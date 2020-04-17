New York, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "English Language Training (ELT) Market In China 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881085/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on English language training market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current china market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of online education in China, increased private investment in online English training vendors, and rise in number of international schools. In addition, growth of online education in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The English language training market in China analysis include end-user segment



The English language training market in China is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Institutional learners

• Individual learners



This study identifies introduction of live streaming English language courses as one of the prime reasons driving the English language training market in China growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our English language training market in China covers the following areas:

• English Language Training Market in China sizing

• English Language Training Market in China forecast

• English Language Training Market in China industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001