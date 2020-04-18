TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile advertising solutions that serves brands, commercial locations, retailers and service providers throughout North America, today announced it has entered into a shares for debt arrangement with its Directors and officers (“Parties”), in which the Company has agreed to issue 1,332,304 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share in settlement of debts totaling $79,938.



Satisfying this outstanding indebtedness with shares is being undertaken in order to preserve the Company’s cash for operational purposes.

This arrangement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). The Company will issue these shares, which are subject to a four month hold period, once approval has been received from the Exchange.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com

