UAE tire market stood around USD 220 million in 2019 and is projected to cross USD 420 million, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 11% during 2020-2025.The UAE tire market is growing at an impressive rate owing to the rise in demand for sedans for personal use and SUVs for off-roading and sports activities and increasing number of tourists resulting in expanding the fleet size of passenger vehicles.



The UAE government has approved a budget of USD 2.18 billion for the development of infrastructure during 2020-2022. With a large number of ongoing construction projects and others in the pipeline, the demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles is expected to increase during the forecast period and consequently, the market for their tires is also anticipated to grow in the UAE. The continuous business focus of leading tire companies across the country through an increase of dealership and their continuing addition of product portfolio of tires is anticipated to intensify the competition in the UAE tire market over the next five years. Tire players are also increasing their focus on launching performance-oriented tires to better suit different driving conditions, which is further anticipated to elevate the level of technological advancements in the UAE tire market in the coming years.

The UAE tire market is majorly dominated by Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. These emirates are the major business and commercial centers in the country, and cumulatively account for more than 80% of the market share in the UAE tire market.

In 2019, the UAE tire market was dominated by passenger car tires accounting for more than 85% market share.The demand for passenger car tires is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



Major companies operating in the UAE tire market are expanding their dealer/distributor network as well as expanding their product portfolio with high-performance tires to meet the requirements of different driving conditions.Bridgestone, Michelin, Dunlop, Hankook, Yokohama, among others are some of the leading players operating in the UAE tire market.



Chinese tire companies are witnessing growth in sales due to their low prices and ease of availability across the country.



The analyst performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of tire companies in the UAE.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include vendors and service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all tire companies across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of UAE tire market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



