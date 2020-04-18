Overland Park, KS, April 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other similar companies Veritas Global Protection Services INC have been offering the best auto protection plans to every car dealer and owner. This internal company has the aim of making the life of every person easier by providing them a stress-free driving experience on the road. A variety of protection plans are put in place, so every customer can pick a plan that suits his requirements and budget-limit. From regular cars to exotic ones, coverage is spread all over on diverse ranges of vehicles you own.





As soon as you face a car breakdown, then stress kicks in knowing the fact that your car warranty has expired or no-longer fact. However, you can switch to extended car warranty and other Veritas Global Protection services, INC anytime to avail free road assistance service where you don't have to pay for towing services. Because these companies and Veritas Global Protection is going to take the stress away from your life. From towing your car to a reputable mechanic/service center to reimbursement of a rental vehicle, the cost of every service is free-of-charge.





In simple words, you won't pay towing and rental fees as every such expense is a perk that you avail with every Veritas global protection Plan. Signup for a company that can keep your back all the time lets you drive your car anywhere, anytime with confidence. You know if something goes wrong, you have a reliable service provider who will look over your shoulder.





Looking for the companies who can bring the best auto protection plans in Florida? Here are three top-rated companies to check.





Veritas Global Protection of Florida - It is known to offer innovative auto protection plans such as Simplicity Plans, Exotic Plans, Electric Plans, Select Plans, and many more. This international company is in business for more than eight years. In a short period, it extended its services in different states of America. Elijah Norton founded this company in 2011 intending to offer innovative car protection solutions. At its birth, the company had only two employees. Still, in less than seven years, it has more than 50 employees who are managing global working operations of Veritas Global Protection of Florida. Its high-end headquarters is based in midtown Phoenix. This company has a goal to offer peace of mind to its customers. Sign up for its reliable auto protection plans as the company has paid several claims during its lifetime. You can either visit the website https://veritasprotection.com or pick your phone and dial (888) 572-4310 to get connected to its customer-service center





Carchex - Another company that can bring a wide variety of packages to save the cost of your auto repair is Carchex. Unlike a wide range of Veritas Global Protection Plans, you can have minimal options with this provider. They offer only five plans, such as Titanium, Gold, Platinum, Silver, and Bronze. Titanium provides a one-stop solution to all your car coverage needs while Bronze deals only with everyday issues. They offer coverage plans based on the age of your vehicle and let you choose from advanced Titanium coverage services to only basic Bronze cover.





When you are looking for a leading provider of Auto Protection plan, then you can consider Car Protection Plus since they have been working in the market for 20 years. However, they don't offer you special arrangements for your specialized and exotic vehicles, just like Veritas Global Protection Services, INC. They provide the following plans: Powertrain, Value Limited, Ultimate Value, Onyx Plus, Flex Protect Level 1, and 2.





Getting a Service contract or extended warranty plan for your car is a big decision, make sure you evaluate every plan from a top-rated company before signing up for any deal.