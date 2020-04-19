Los Angeles, CA, April 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Everest is a renowned Indian-American physician and philanthropist who supports an array of medical research and education programs. He heads the Residents Medical Group, which is based in Los Angeles, California.





Additionally, he is the chairman of the Edwin Everest Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises funds for a wide variety of philanthropic projects. He recently made two donations amounting to over one and a half million dollars aimed at the medical training of international students.





The University of California received $500,000 to support its plans to launch a pathology training fund. Everest's donation will help Asian medical graduates and students from other parts of the world. The pathology training is earmarked for the University's Davis School of Medicine.





Michael Everest Bandana is keen to see international students benefit from increased exposure to pathology research. He donated after realizing that many medical schools in developing countries do not provide adequate research experience in pathology.





The funds will enable students to take advantage of research training by providing stipends. On the other hand, funding for the University of California allows Dr. Everest to support the large Indian-American contingent consisting of teachers and students. The physician also noted that the population of Indian-Americans in Davis, California has grown significantly.





Cutting-edge research





The University of California boasts advanced research systems that help students acquire critical experience in pathology research. Post-grad medical training is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.





Michael's father, Dr. Edwin Everest, founded Residents Medical, which specializes in graduate medical education. The organization guides medical students. It also handles ACGME accreditation for healthcare institutions. Residents Medical has a 20-year track record of working closely with international medical students and graduates.





Everest's father, who passed away in 2008, worked tirelessly to improve the quality of medical institutions in various countries in Asia, North America, and Europe.





Support for international graduates at Keck School





As the chairman of the Edwin Everest Foundation, Michael Everest recently donated one million dollars to support international medical graduates. The gesture is in line with the objectives of both the Edwin Everest Foundation and the Residents Medical Group.





Dr. Michael Everest believes that providing support to medical education empowers society as a whole. Graduates contribute to the overall physical and mental health of entire communities. The physician is carrying the torch of his father's legacy whose main mission is to touch people's lives.





Edwin was a strong supporter of quality medical education and worked hard to empower students from developing countries, especially from Asia. Michael noted that his father urged him to continue supporting these initiatives to ensure the success of medical graduates.





Edwin viewed education as a powerful tool to enable future generations to become more innovative and visionary. He also campaigned for the prioritization of graduate medical education. It comes as no surprise that Michael donated funds to Keck School to support volunteer postdoctoral trainees in the Department of Medicine.





The funds will support research activities at the school of medicine. Many foreign medical graduates entering diagnostic and research careers will benefit from the gift. Michael Everest emphasized the need for graduates to possess a combination of clinical and academic skills.





He believes that graduates focusing on diagnostic specialties will be on the forefront of medicine. Michael is keen to see changes in the way diseases are treated. Hence, he advocates for improved training to prepare graduates for cutting-edge research that introduces innovative solutions.





The Everest Foundation continues to provide the much-needed helping hand to medical education students and research programs.