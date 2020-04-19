San Diego, CA, April 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily life has changed dramatically in just a few months because of an invisible menace. Nearly everyone around the world can feel the effects in terms of health, liberties, and finances. Although only a small percentage get severely ill, the numbers are still large enough to overwhelm hospitals. The high infection rate is being countered by social distancing, school closures, and work stoppage. Not everyone has the option of working from home. Indeed, millions of workers have lost their jobs and more may join their ranks. Concise Management Services can help people deal with various challenges during this tumultuous time.

Almost everyone uses a credit card these days as they are more convenient than cash. Personal loans are also popular. The vast majority do their best to use them in a responsible manner and make payments on time. However, this is increasingly harder to do when incomes are falling and jobs are disappearing. Debt can mount while people scramble to find more money. Collectors often turn to aggressive practices when going after debtors. Concise Management Services can intervene on behalf of clients to question the validity of the accounts, the accuracy of the balances, and the lawfulness of the collection tactics.

Unforeseen events can wreak havoc in people's lives. Just when it feels like everything is finally going well, we get hit by a tragedy that pushes us off the track. Things that may have been easy to pay for before are not difficult to settle. One solution is to write a promissory note which is a legally recognized tool for establishing debt and paying for it at a later date. This written promise must contain all of the pertinent information about the debt including the principal amount, the maturity date, the interest rate, the issuance date, and the relevant parties' signature. Concise Management Services San Diego can assist in creating such promissory notes for personal loans, business loans, car loans, student loans, and even mortgages.

When the amount of debt is much higher than a person's ability to pay, defaults can happen to lead to penalties and higher interest over time. One way to stop the bleeding is to declare bankruptcy and start fresh. You will declare your financial situation, liquidate assets to pay for part of the loans, and move on from this chapter. Once it is finished, you will no longer have to deal with collectors or worry about payments. On the downside, your credit score will take a hit and it might be difficult to get a loan for a few years afterward. Discuss the pros and cons of Concise Management Services to see if this is the right solution for you.

The team at Concise Management Service also offers support when preparing other legal and financial documents. For example, a Power of Attorney grants an individual the power to act on behalf of the authorizing party. Agents are given specific or broad levels of authority when it comes to handling finances, properties, and healthcare. CMS also assists in crafting Buy/Sell Agreements between co-owners of businesses. These smoothen the process of trading interest should one or more owners wish to sell. The process of forming a corporation, a limited liability company, and a non-profit corporation are also among the firm's specialties.

Concise Management Services San Diego takes the headache out of document preparation, securing required information, and beating prescribed deadlines. All laws and regulations will be followed to ensure excellent results. The firm's offices can be found at 3268Governor Drive Suite 125, San Diego CA. They can be reached through email at info@concisems.net or through phone at (855) 260-8863 during weekdays. Contact CMS today to discuss your situation and find an appropriate solution.