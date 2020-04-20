Press release

Paris La Défense, 20 April 2020

Photovoltaic power plant with storage commissioned at Stade de l'Est, Reunion

Albioma has announced the industrial commissioning, on 13 March 2020, of the 1.25 MWp facility at Stade de l’Est, in the municipality of Saint-Denis, Reunion, with storage capacity of 1.33 MWh.

A solar installation awarded the 2016 Energy Regulation Commission (CRE) call for tenders

The Stade de l’Est Jean Ivoula project won the 2016 call for tenders held by the Energy Regulatory Commission for the construction and operation of solar photovoltaic power plants with energy storage in non-interconnected areas (ZNI). The project presented to the CRE in 2015 had to demonstrate its innovative nature to be awarded the contract, in particularly in production forecasting, storage, and control and command.

A plant with storage, rich in technological innovation and integrated into the territory

The central unit is located on the stadium’s roofs and in the bleachers, and does not result in use conflicts. With total power of 1.25 MWp, it is equipped with LI-Ion energy storage batteries offering 1.33 MWh in capacity.

In addition to the guaranteed power provided by the batteries, this power plant will supply energy every day during the end-of-day peak (between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.); the technology deployed for this power plant makes it possible to offset the intermittent production of conventional solar installations, thus stabilising and guaranteeing production during the day (cloud passages, weather changes) and increasing its predictability.

In addition, the power plant, composed of 4,200 panels, is equipped with an energy management system that informs the grid operator of the power delivered in real time.

The plant will produce 1.7 GWh per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of 600 households in Reunion Island.

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and CEO of Albioma said, “Albioma is committed to developing partnerships rooted in trust with the local authorities and is delighted to be able to support the city of Saint-Denis on Reunion in its commitment to the island’s energy transition. The 12,000 m2 of solar panels installed on the roof of Stade de l’Est Jean Ivoula will produce 1.7 GWh of renewable electricity per year, directly injected into the Reunion grid. “

Next on the agenda: first quarter 2020 turnover, 27 April 2020 (post trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





Attachment