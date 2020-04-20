



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany April 20, 2020, 8:00 am CEST - Curetis N.V. in liquidatie (the "Company") announces that the liquidators of the Company have resolved upon a liquidation distribution in advance to the respective shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”), in an amount equal to the value of 1,622,568 shares of OpGen Inc., a Delaware corporation, common stock (the “OpGen Shares”), which distribution shall be satisfied in kind by transferring the OpGen Shares to the Shareholders pro rata to each share in the Company (each a “Share”) held on May 6, 2020 (the “Distribution Record Date”), and, if applicable, due to the fact that fractions of OpGen Shares shall not be distributed, an amount in cash based on the roundings for each Share held on the Distribution Record Date (the “Distribution in Advance”). The Distribution Record Date has been determined in accordance with the Company’s Shareholder Circular, published on January 27, 2020 (the “Shareholder Circular”). For each Share held on the Distribution Record Date, Shareholders will receive 0.06173599 OpGen Shares. The Distribution in Advance has been approved by the general meeting of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company, held on March 10, 2020. As a result of the Distribution in Advance, each Shareholder holding Shares on the Distribution Record Date will be credited for the relevant number of OpGen Shares and, if applicable, an amount in cash based on the roundings for each Share held. The Distribution in Advance will be made payable on May 7, 2020.

To hold Shares on the Distribution Record Date and therefore being entitled to the Distribution in Advance pro rata to each Share held by you on the Distribution Record Date, you must have bought such Shares before May 5, 2020 (the “Ex-Date”).

You are recommended to contact your bank whether it is possible for your bank to accept OpGen Shares in its administration on your behalf. In the event you have any question or require additional information on the crediting of the OpGen Shares, please contact your bank or intermediary or other adviser. If you do not want to or cannot receive OpGen Shares, you must sell your Shares prior to the Ex-Date.

The last trading day will be May 4, 2020. The delisting will take effect in due course thereafter upon Euronext confirmation.

For more information about the Distribution in Advance, the transaction with OpGen and the delisting of the Company’s shares from Euronext Amsterdam, we kindly refer to the Shareholder Circular and the extraordinary general meeting, held on March 10, 2020.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “will,” or “should” and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis’ actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

