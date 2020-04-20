TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE: QSC; FRA: 34C1) is pleased to announce that Marty Martin (“Martin”) has joined the Company’s advisory board.



Martin’s experience includes over 29 years of U.S. Government service including U.S. Special Forces, the National Security Agency, and the CIA, culminating in several years as a member of the CIA's Senior Intelligence Service. From 2004 through 2007 he served as Chief of Station in a strategic country in the Middle East in one of the most senior assignments in the Near East Division. He managed a multi-million dollar budget, strategic programs, personnel, and families in high threat environment. His experience includes representing the CIA at the highest levels in foreign countries, the U.S. Executive Branch, the U.S. Congress, U.S. Military, on all intelligence and policy matters concerning the agency’s operations.

Stan Bharti, QuestCap’s Chairman, stated: “Marty has an extensive background with the US and foreign governments dealing with intelligence at the highest levels. QuestCap continues to fund global opportunities that are technologically advanced and disruptive. Marty will act as a key advisor to identifying and closing some of these opportunities.”

Marty Martin stated: "I am honored to join the Questcap team at this challenging time for all of us and I am confident that the synergy created from this elite group will result in overwhelming success."

The Company has granted 500,000 stock options that have vested immediately, have an exercise price of $.47 per share and expire in five years from date of grant.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making various investments that may include, without limitation, the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

