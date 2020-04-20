Uponor Corporation Investor news 20 April 2020 09:00 EET

Uponor publishes January-March 2020 interim report on 29 April 2020

Uponor Corporation will publish its January-March 2020 interim report on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 12:30 EET. The report will be available on investors.uponor.com after publishing.

A live webcast will be arranged for analysts, fund managers, investors and representatives of the media, starting at 14:00 EET. The webcast, hosted by Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, and Minna Yrjönmäki, CFO, can be viewed from https://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/uponor/interim-results-briefing-1-3-2020 or Uponor’s IR app.

The recorded webcast can be viewed via the website or the app shortly after the live webcast.

Uponor Corporation

Further information:

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.investors.uponor.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com