Pune, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused an uproar across the globe by affecting the economy, health, production chains, and similar other aspects negatively. To put an end to this pandemic, healthcare organizations worldwide are striving persistently to come up with a treatment or a vaccine. It would aid in bringing the world back to normalcy. This information is given in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “COVID-19 Vaccine– Pipeline Review, 2020.” The study further mentions that more than 160 treatment candidates and vaccines are under research and development, as of April 13th.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which are the potential organizations from an acquisition point-of-view based on strategies to diversify research and development focus?

What are the vital reasons behind the discontinued and dormant products?

Which vaccines are about to go under human trial?

Which are the prominent educational institutions engaged in the R&D activities to create new vaccines?

How many key companies are adopting the strategy of partnerships and collaborations to develop vaccines?





INOVIO to Begin Phase 1 Trial of its DNA Vaccine Candidate Named INO-4800

In April 2020, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a provider of novel immunotherapy technologies based in the U.S., bagged the U.S. FDA approval for its latest Investigational New Drug (IND) application. It was given for the company’s DNA vaccine candidate called INO-4800. It is meant to prevent COVID-19 infection. This approval would soon make way for the Phase 1 clinical trial of the vaccine, starting from the upcoming week in healthy volunteers.

It is considered to be a very crucial step for the company to fight against this global pandemic. In the absence of an effective and a safe vaccine, this pandemic is anticipated to continue to threaten livelihood and economy. It also symbolizes the power of the company’s DNA medicine platform to swiftly advance and develop a vaccine of COVID-19 into Phase 1 testing. Since the genetic sequence of the virus became available in January, the company’s dedicated team of funders, partners, and staff have been mobilized. They are working constantly around the clock to ensure the fast development of this new vaccine.





Translate Bio’s Futuristic mRNA Platform Has Excellent Promise to Aid Pandemic Response

In March 2020, Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of the multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi, based in France, teamed up with Translate Bio, a developer of potentially transformative medicines headquartered in the U.S. The main aim of this collaboration is to co-develop a mRNA vaccine for novel coronavirus. Back in 2018, both companies had signed an agreement to jointly develop mRNA vaccines mainly for infectious diseases.

As per the company officials, Sanofi is likely to offer its support and deep vaccine expertise from its external research networks to augment vaccine candidates for potential development in the near future. Translate Bio has already started producing multiple mRNA constructs. The company will use its innovative mRNA platform for manufacturing, designing, and discovering a large number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates. With the help of its clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics platform, Translate Bio has initiated 100 gram single-batch production. This unique platform can prove to be very beneficial to meet the upsurging demand for pandemic responses. But it depends on the final human dose.

Below are a few of the vaccine candidates that have reached the stage of human trials and would soon be considered as the front runners:





April 2020 : CanSino Bio, a developer and manufacturer of biological vaccine products headquartered in China, has leapt ahead in the global race to create a vaccine for Covid-19. The company, along with its collaborators are planning to move their adenovirus type-5 vector-based recombinant vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) to phase 2 clinical trial very soon in China. The company kicked off the first-in-human trial of this vaccine in mid-March. It was conducted in healthy volunteers in the then epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan. CanSino successfully moved its latest vaccine from Phase 1 to Phase 2 in the time period of only 3 weeks.





: CanSino Bio, a developer and manufacturer of biological vaccine products headquartered in China, has leapt ahead in the global race to create a vaccine for Covid-19. The company, along with its collaborators are planning to move their adenovirus type-5 vector-based recombinant vaccine (Ad5-nCoV) to phase 2 clinical trial very soon in China. The company kicked off the first-in-human trial of this vaccine in mid-March. It was conducted in healthy volunteers in the then epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan. CanSino successfully moved its latest vaccine from Phase 1 to Phase 2 in the time period of only 3 weeks. March 2020: Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company based in the U.S., announced that it is projected to provide access to an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 by fall to a limited group, mainly consisting of healthcare workers. The company’s proposed vaccine utilizes messenger RNA rather than an inactive or a small sample of the COVID-19 virus itself. It has already given its vaccines to the volunteer participants in Washington to conduct the first phase of clinical trial.

List of the Key Companies engaging in the development of COVID-19 vaccine are:

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Medicago

Altimmune

Takis Biotech

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





