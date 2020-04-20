April 20th, 2020

Information relating to the general meeting of Aéroports de Paris shareholders

Due to the containment measures adopted by the French Government to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Board of Directors of Aéroports de Paris, held on March 25, 2020, decided, to the extent permitted by applicable regulations, to authorize the Company to hold its shareholders' meeting, in camera, without the physical presence of its shareholders, at the Company's registered office on May 12, 2020.

Pursuant to Article 4 of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and its implementing decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Aéroports de Paris will therefore be held, exceptionally, on 12 May 2020 at 3 p.m. (Paris time), behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and their representatives, at the registered office of Aéroports de Paris.

Aéroports de Paris regrets not having the opportunity to meet its shareholders in person, but these measures are necessary to ensure the protection of everyone.

The practical arrangements for ensuring the best possible shareholder participation are set out below.

Shareholders are invited to vote by mail, give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a named person, by post or by electronic means, prior to the Meeting. In this respect, shareholders are reminded that postal voting forms, sent by post, must be received by the General Meetings Department of BNP Paribas Securities Services no later than midnight (Paris time) on 9 May 2020. The possibility of voting by Internet before the General Meeting will end on Monday, 11 May 2020 at 3 p.m., Paris time.

The procedures for voting by mail will be described in the notice of meeting to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on April 20, 2020.

In view of the exceptional circumstances, shareholders are asked to give preference to sending written questions, which they are entitled to ask until May 5, 2020, to the following address: ag@adp.fr.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Aéroports de Paris website.

All information and documentation relating to the General Meeting are available on the Aéroports de Paris website at http://www.groupeadp.fr. Given the current situation, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on this website.

