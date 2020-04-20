ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 April 2020 to 17 April 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement196,988 1,433,507,040
14 April 20201,1186,138.88586,863,274
15 April 20201,0995,913.94196,499,422
16 April 20201,1675,878.80956,860,571
17 April 20201,1576,174.60857,144,022
Total 14-17 April 20204,541 27,367,289
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,335 14,072,414
Accumulated in third phase of the program36,166 204,570,977
Accumulated under the program201,529 1,460,874,330
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement787,540 6,098,623,605
14 April 20204,4716,618.137929,589,695
15 April 20204,3846,345.863827,820,267
16 April 20204,6976,253.794029,374,070
17 April 20204,5956,547.583930,086,148
Total 14-17 April 202018,147 116,870,180
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,082 45,609,446
Accumulated in third phase of the program144,136 872,958,189
Accumulated under the program805,687 6,215,493,785
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                     

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,529 A shares and 852,716 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.06% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 April 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

