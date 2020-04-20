ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 14 April 2020 to 17 April 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 196,988 1,433,507,040 14 April 2020 1,118 6,138.8858 6,863,274 15 April 2020 1,099 5,913.9419 6,499,422 16 April 2020 1,167 5,878.8095 6,860,571 17 April 2020 1,157 6,174.6085 7,144,022 Total 14-17 April 2020 4,541 27,367,289 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,335 14,072,414 Accumulated in third phase of the program 36,166 204,570,977 Accumulated under the program 201,529 1,460,874,330 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 787,540 6,098,623,605 14 April 2020 4,471 6,618.1379 29,589,695 15 April 2020 4,384 6,345.8638 27,820,267 16 April 2020 4,697 6,253.7940 29,374,070 17 April 2020 4,595 6,547.5839 30,086,148 Total 14-17 April 2020 18,147 116,870,180 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,082 45,609,446 Accumulated in third phase of the program 144,136 872,958,189 Accumulated under the program 805,687 6,215,493,785

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,529 A shares and 852,716 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.06% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 20 April 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

