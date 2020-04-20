To

20 April 2020



Company Announcement No 30/2020 

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 17 April 2020. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

