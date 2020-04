Ivan Vindheim, CEO in Mowi ASA, has on 20 April 2020 purchased 6,000 shares in Mowi ASA at a price of NOK 169.80 per share. Following the transaction, Ivan Vindheim owns 7,248 shares and 462,614 unexercised options in Mowi ASA.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.